Tushar Deshpande is an Indian cricketer who plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket and for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. His journey in cricket began with his domestic career for Mumbai. He made his first-class debut for the Mumbai team in the 2016–17 Ranji Trophy on October 6, 2016. This marked the start of his domestic first-class career, representing one of India's most successful state teams.

He made his List A debut for Mumbai in the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy on September 19, 2018.

Deshpande took his first five-wicket haul in List A cricket in the quarter-finals of the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy on October 14, 2018. The following month, he was named as one of eight players to watch ahead of the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy. This tournament provided him with an opportunity to showcase his skills in the limited-overs format. In the quarter-finals of the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, held on October 14, 2018, Deshpande achieved a significant milestone by taking his first five-wicket haul in List A cricket.

In August 2019, Deshpande was named in the India Blue team's squad for the 2019–20 Duleep Trophy. In the 2020 IPL auction, he was bought by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2020 Indian Premier League. In February 2022, he was bought by the Chennai Super Kings in the auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League tournament.

After representing the Delhi Capitals for two seasons, Deshpande's career took another turn when he was bought by the Chennai Super Kings in the auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League tournament.

Deshpande etched his name in the history books of the IPL when he became the first Impact Player in the tournament's history. The Impact Player rule, introduced in the 2023 season, allows teams to substitute a member of their playing XI during a match. Deshpande had the honor of being the first player to be used as an Impact Player.