Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Deepak Chahar Ruled Out Of IPL 2022 - How Big A Blog It Is For Chennai Super Kings?

Chennai Super Kings paid a whopping INR 14 crores to secure pacer Deepak Chahar after not being able to retain him.

Deepak Chahar, who was recovering from quadricep tear at NCA, Bengaluru, has sustained back injury. IPL

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 3:52 pm

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of IPL 2022.

The right-arm swing bowler, who was recovering from a quadricep tear he picked up during India's T20I series against West Indies in February, has now sustained a back injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

This comes as a big blow for Chahar’s IPL franchise CSK, who are already suffering to find balance in their team in the absence of the bowler, who can also be handy with the bat by playing big shots down the order. Notably, CSK had paid a mammoth sum of INR 14 crores for the player at IPL auction 2022.

On the other hand, CSK have lost all four of their starting matches in IPL 2022 they have played so far. The team sits at the bottom of the table with zero points and a net run rate of -1.211. They play Royal Challengers Bangalore next on Tuesday night at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

