Lionel Messi's Argentina Confirm India Trip In November; Kerala To Host Friendly

Lionel Messi and Argentina's trip to India has been confirmed by Argentina Football Association
The friendly match involving Argentina will take place in November in Kerala
Kerala government had been trying to convince Argentina to visit the state and finally they have succeeded
Argentina Football Association (AFA) on Saturday confirmed their senior national men's team's trip to India for a friendly match in November this year. Kerala will be hosting this friendly match where the opponent for Lionel Messi's team is not yet finalised.
“The Argentine national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will have two FIFA friendlies in the remainder of 2025.
“The first, in October, from the 6th to the 14th, will be played in the United States (opponents and cities to be determined). The second, a FIFA friendlies in November, from the 10th to the 18th, will be played in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala, India (opponents to be determined),” the AFA said in their official statement on Saturday.
Lionel Messi in India: Date and Venue
As per the release, the friendly clash will take place between November 10 and 18. The most likely venue for the match could be Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala Sports Minister V Adburahiman too took to his social media accounts to announce the arrival of Argentina, a team that has a huge fan following in the state.
"World Champions Lionel Messi and his team will play in Kerala in November 2025," the minister informed.
While Argentina's visit is confirmed, it is still under wraps whether Messi will take the field or not. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has been struggling with injuries of late but recently returned to Argentina's squad for the World Cup Qualifiers in South America.
Argentina's previous visit to India was in 2011 when they faced Venezuela at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata. The Argentine football association had also thanked their supporters from Kerala after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
“Thank you Bangladesh. Thank you Kerala, India, Pakistan. Your support was wonderful!” read an AFA post on X in December 2022.