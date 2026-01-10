Egypt Vs Ivory Coast Live Streaming, AFCON 2025 Quarter-final: When, Where To Watch EGY Vs CIV In Africa Cup of Nations?

Egypt face Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 quarter-final on January 10
Egypt hold head-to-head advantage over Ivory Coast in most-played AFCON fixture
FInd out when and where to watch the Egypt vs Ivory Coast, AFCON 2025 match live on TV and online
Seven-time champions Egypt face reigning title holders Ivory Coast in a fiery Africa Cup of Nations 2025 quarter-final clash at Stade Adrar, Agadir, on Saturday, January 10. It is the most-played fixture in AFCON history, renewing one of the tournament’s most feisty rivalries with a place in the semi-finals at stake.
Egypt’s Route To Last Eight
Egypt booked their quarter-final spot after grinding out a 3-1 extra-time victory over Benin in the Round of 16. The Pharaohs were made to toil before Marwan Attia broke the deadlock, only for Benin to strike late and force extra time.
Experience ultimately told as Yasser Ibrahim’s header restored Egypt’s advantage before Mohamed Salah sealed the result with a late goal.
Under head coach Hossam Hassan, Egypt remain unbeaten at the AFCON 2025 finals, extending their run to five matches.
Ivory Coast’s Statement Win
Defending champions Ivory Coast arrive in Agadir brimming with confidence after a 3-0 demolition of Burkina Faso in their last-16 encounter. Goals from Amad Diallo, Yan Diomande, and Bazoumana Toure showcased the Elephants’ attacking depth.
The result stretched Ivory Coast’s unbeaten run in the tournament to four matches. Ivory Coast have now reached the AFCON knockout stages in 10 of their last 11 tournament appearances.
Egypt vs Ivory Coast: Head-to-Head
Egypt and Ivory Coast have faced each other 21 times across competitive fixtures and friendlies, making it the most frequent matchup in AFCON history. Egypt hold the edge with 11 wins, compared to six victories for Ivory Coast, while four encounters have ended in draws.
The most notable matchup came in the 2006 AFCON final, which ended goalless before Egypt triumphed 4-2 on penalties. More recently, the sides were locked at 0-0 in the 2021 Round of 16, with Egypt again progressing via a penalty shootout.
Egypt vs Ivory Coast, AFCON 2025: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Egypt vs Ivory Coast, AFCON 2025 match being played?
The Egypt vs Ivory Coast, AFCON 2025 match will be played on Saturday, January 10, 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 12:30 AM IST (January 11). The match will be played at Stade Adrad in Agadir.
Where to watch the Egypt vs Ivory Coast, AFCON 2025 match live on TV and online?
The Egypt vs Ivory Coast, AFCON 2025 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcast of the Africa Cup of Nations games in the country.