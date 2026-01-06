Egypt Vs Benin, AFCON 2025: Salah’s Goal Secures 3-1 Win To Send Pharaohs Into Quarterfinals

Egypt dug deep to edge past Benin 3-1 in extra time in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16. Marwan Attia put the Pharaohs ahead in the 69th minute, and Yasser Ibrahim added a second in the seventh minute of extra time before Mohamed Salah sealed the win with a stunning counterattack goal

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Egypt Vs Benin AFCON 2025 Round Of 16 Match Report Mohamed Salah
Egypt's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Egypt and Benin in Agadir, Morocco, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Egypt defeated Benin 3-1 in extra time in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16, with Mohamed Salah scoring the decisive goal

  • Nigeria routed Mozambique 4-0, powered by Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman’s brilliant contributions

  • Both Egypt and Nigeria advance to the quarterfinals, set to face Burkina Faso/Ivory Coast and Algeria/Congo, respectively

Mohamed Salah scored with the last kick in extra time to seal's Egypt's 3-1 win over Benin in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16, and Nigeria enjoyed a 4-0 rout of Mozambique on Monday.

Egypt had to dig deep after being surprisingly held to 1-1 in normal time after Benin's Jodel Dossou pounced on a rebound to level the game in the 83rd minute.

“Before the game, I said there are no easy teams, and Benin were a tough opponent,” Egypt coach Hossam Hassan said.

The Pharaohs dominated from the start but had to wait till the 69th before Marwan Attia finally made the breakthrough.

Attia was involved again when Yasser Ibrahim met his cross with a looping header to send the ball inside the top left corner in the seventh minute of extra time.

Salah had the final say on a counterattack, shooting past Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou from outside the penalty box after Zizo played him through. It was his third goal of the tournament.

Related Content
Related Content

Benin coach Gernot Rohr was encouraged by his team's performance without injured forward Steve Mounié.

“In a match like this he would have helped us a lot, particularly in aerial play,” the German said. "But as head coach, I am proud of my players. I take away their attitude tonight, their solidarity and fighting spirit. That is very positive for the future of the Cheetahs.”

Egypt, which has played every game in Agadir, will stay in the coastal city for a quarterfinal on Saturday against Burkina Faso or defending champion Ivory Coast, who were meeting on Tuesday.

The Pharaohs will have an extra day of rest before facing their next opponents as they bid for a record-extending eighth title.

Egypt was dealt a blow before the break when left back Mohamed Hamdy went off on a stretcher with what looked like a serious left knee injury after his foot connected with Dokou Dodo’s head. Dodo was OK to continue but Hamdy covered his eyes as he was carried off while receiving well wishes from teammates.

“His teammates played for him,” Hassan said.

Super Eagles Soar

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman starred as Nigeria routed Mozambique in Fez.

The Super Eagles were singing and dancing as they made their way into the stadium and heavy rainfall failed to dampen their mood.

Osimhen had an early goal ruled out for offside but Nigeria didn’t have to wait long for Lookman to get off the mark in the 20th when he was set up by Akor Adams.

Osimhen got his goal five minutes later, again set up by Adams, though the cross took a deflection.

Any hopes the Mambas had of a comeback were dented after the break when Lookman set up Osimhen for his second goal. Lookman also set up Adams to seal the result on a break in the 75th.

Osimhen was already off the field for a rest by then. Nigeria coach Eric Chelle took Lookman and Adams off in the final minutes, too.

The Super Eagles next face a quarterfinal against Algeria or Congo, who were to play in Rabat on Tuesday.

Mali and Senegal will play the first quarterfinal on Friday, followed by host Morocco facing Cameroon.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 6 Live Score: Shreyas Iyer Falls Short Of Century; Aman Rao Smacks Double Ton

  2. Jharkhand Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Match Hanging In The Balance|241/6 (40.1)

  3. Himachal Pradesh Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: HP Start Steady|114/3 (13.1)

  4. Bengal Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Anustup Gets To Fifty; BEN Struggling In 353-Run Chase

  5. Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Snub: Bangladesh Pacer Unlikely To Receive Compensation After KKR Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  2. Prolonged Incarceration, And Limits Of Article 21 In UAPA: SC In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

  3. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  4. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

  5. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Colombia’s President Warns He Will ‘Unleash The Jaguar’ After Trump’s Threats

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

  4. Venezuela: Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Hopes For Respectful Relations With US

  5. Trump Hints at New Tariffs Over India’s Russian Oil Imports

Latest Stories

  1. Grammy Awards Revive Album Cover Category To Honour Visual Artists After 50 Years

  2. Goa Vs Punjab LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Shubman Gill Falls Cheaply In PUN Chase Of 212-Run Target

  3. Umar Khalid Denied Bail, While Rape Convict Dera Chief Gets 15th Parole

  4. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Diary Of A Homeless Child

  5. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Third Bank Of The Jordan River By Hussein Barghouthi

  6. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  7. Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage Following A Head Injury, Shares Health Update

  8. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue