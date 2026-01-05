Egypt Vs Benin LIVE Score, AFCON 2025 Round Of 16: Mo Salah, Omar Marmoush Start - Check Starting XIs

Egypt Vs Benin, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 Round of 16: Mohamed Salah and co will seek a spot in the AFCON 2025-26 Quarter-finals as they take on Benin. Catch the key updates from the AFCON match, right here

Egypt's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring during the Africa Cup of Nations group B soccer match between Egypt and Zimbabwe in Agadir, Morocco, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Hello and welcome to tonight's first fixture in the AFCON 2025-26 Round of 16 Phase as Egypt national football team take on Benin national football team at the Adrar Stadium. The Pharaohs were held to a goalless draw by Angola but that was sans Salah however the Liverpool forward is slated to return. As for the Cheetahs, they will look to improve their performance. Catch the key updates from the AFCON match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Egypt Vs Benin Live Score, AFCON RO16: Sacking Season

After the ouster of Enzo Maresca (Chelsea) and Ruben Amorim at Man United, it's turn of Wilfried Nancy who has been relieved of his duties from Celtic FC. Nancy lost his first four games in charge, including a League Cup final, and six out of eight in total. His final outing was a 3-1 home loss to fierce Glasgow rival Rangers on Saturday in the Old Firm derby, the biggest match in Scottish football.

Egypt Vs Benin Live Score, AFCON RO16: H2H

  • Total matches: 4

  • Egypt won: 3

  • Benin won: 0

  • Draws: 1

Egypt Vs Benin Live Score, AFCON RO16: Starting XIs

Egypt Vs Benin Live Score, AFCON RO16: Match Details

  • Location: Tangier, Morocco

  • Stadium: AdrarAgadir Stadium

  • Date: Monday, January 5

  • Kick-off Time: 09:30 p.m. IST

Published At:
