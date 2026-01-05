Nigeria Vs Mozambique LIVE Score, AFCON 2025 Round Of 16: Super Eagles Lock Horns Against The Mambas In Fes

Nigeria Vs Mozambique, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 Round of 16: Catch the play-by-play updates and live scores from the NIG vs MOZ AFCON match, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
Africa Cup of Nations group C soccer match: Nigeria vs Tunisia
Nigeria's players celebrate a goal scored by their teammate Victor Osimhen during the Africa Cup of Nations group C soccer match between Nigeria and Tunisia in Fez, Morocco. Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Tonight's 2025-26 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 match sees Nigeria national football team battle it out against the Mozambique national football team at the Fès Sports Complex. The winner of the contest will book their place in the Quarter-finals. The Super Eagles will be favourites but the Mambas will keen to upset the odds and progress further. Catch the play-by-play updates and live scores from the NIG vs MOZ AFCON match, right here
Nigeria Vs Mozambique Live Score, AFCON RO16: H2H

  • Total matches: 6

  • Nigeria won: 5

  • Mozambique won: 0

  • Draws: 1

Nigeria Vs Mozambique Live Score, AFCON RO16: Match Details

  • Location: Fès, Morocco

  • Stadium: Fès Sports Complex

  • Date: Tuesday, January 6

  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 a.m. IST

Published At:
Tags

