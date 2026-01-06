2025 AFCON: Egypt Captain Mohamed Salah's Fabulous Trivela Goal Against Benin - Watch Video

Egypt's 3-1 win meant they will play either of Ivory Coast or Burkina Faso in the next round, with the winners of the quarter-final then taking on either of Mali or Senegal in the semi-final

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohamed Salah, Egypt vs Benin
Mohamed Salah scored with the last kick in extra time to seal’s Egypt’s 3-1 win. Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Egypt captain Mo Salah scored a trivela in their 3-1 win over Benin at AFCON

  • Salah has used this technique quite often in the Premier League

  • Egypt's win sees them qualify for the quarter-finals

Liverpool and Egypt captain Mohamed Salah rounded off their victory and made sure they clinched a spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a fabulous trivela goal against Benin in their Round of 16 win on Monday, January 5.

Salah's goal came at the very end of extra-time against Benin after the game had ended with 1-1 scoreline. The Pharaohs' star will stay at the Africa Cup of Nations for another week, thus ruling him out of the crunch Premier League fixture against leaders, Arsenal.

WATCH: Mohamed Salah’s Extra-Time Trivela Goal

Egypt's 3-1 win meant they will play either of Ivory Coast or Burkina Faso in the next round, with the winners of the quarter-final then taking on either of Mali or Senegal in the semi-final.

If Senegal do go onto beat Mali, then Salah will be reunited against his former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane in the semis.

The Pharaohs will have an extra day of rest before facing their next opponents as they bid for a record-extending eighth title.

What Is Trivela?

Trivela in footballing terms is a skill produced by the players during matches which sees them use outside of their foot to increase the contact point that successfully finishes the play.

Related Content
Related Content

Basically, a footballer uses outside-of-the-foot technique for his contact on the ball so that it reaches it's point of contact. Most players use trivela technique whilst scoring a goal or passing it to a player during an attack.

Trivela is a Portuguese term and the name came from former Chelsea and FC Porto star, Ricardo Quaresma. The attacker used trivela technique whilst his time at Porto in 2005.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mohammed Shami, Brother Asked To Appear For SIR Hearing In Kolkata: Report

  2. ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur Moves Up Two Places, Deepti Sharma Loses Top Spot

  3. Who Is Aman Rao? USA-Born Hyderabad Opener Hits Maiden Double Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  4. Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Snub: Bangladesh Pacer Unlikely To Receive Compensation After KKR Exit

  5. Know Your WPL 2026 Captains: Leaders To Watch In Women’s Premier League

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  2. Prolonged Incarceration, And Limits Of Article 21 In UAPA: SC In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

  3. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  4. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  5. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Petro Says He Would 'Take Up Arms' Over Trump Threats

  2. Delcy Rodríguez Sworn In as Venezuela’s Interim President

  3. BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

  4. Venezuela: Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Hopes For Respectful Relations With US

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

Latest Stories

  1. Grammy Awards Revive Album Cover Category To Honour Visual Artists After 50 Years

  2. Goa Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Harnoor, Naman Dhir Seal Comfortable Chase For PUN

  3. Umar Khalid Denied Bail, While Rape Convict Dera Chief Gets 15th Parole

  4. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Diary Of A Homeless Child

  5. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Third Bank Of The Jordan River By Hussein Barghouthi

  6. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  7. Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage Following A Head Injury, Shares Health Update

  8. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue