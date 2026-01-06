2025 AFCON: Egypt Captain Mohamed Salah's Fabulous Trivela Goal Against Benin - Watch Video

Egypt captain Mo Salah scored a trivela in their 3-1 win over Benin at AFCON
Salah has used this technique quite often in the Premier League
Egypt's win sees them qualify for the quarter-finals
Liverpool and Egypt captain Mohamed Salah rounded off their victory and made sure they clinched a spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a fabulous trivela goal against Benin in their Round of 16 win on Monday, January 5.
Salah's goal came at the very end of extra-time against Benin after the game had ended with 1-1 scoreline. The Pharaohs' star will stay at the Africa Cup of Nations for another week, thus ruling him out of the crunch Premier League fixture against leaders, Arsenal.
WATCH: Mohamed Salah’s Extra-Time Trivela Goal
Egypt's 3-1 win meant they will play either of Ivory Coast or Burkina Faso in the next round, with the winners of the quarter-final then taking on either of Mali or Senegal in the semi-final.
If Senegal do go onto beat Mali, then Salah will be reunited against his former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane in the semis.
The Pharaohs will have an extra day of rest before facing their next opponents as they bid for a record-extending eighth title.
What Is Trivela?
Trivela in footballing terms is a skill produced by the players during matches which sees them use outside of their foot to increase the contact point that successfully finishes the play.
Basically, a footballer uses outside-of-the-foot technique for his contact on the ball so that it reaches it's point of contact. Most players use trivela technique whilst scoring a goal or passing it to a player during an attack.
Trivela is a Portuguese term and the name came from former Chelsea and FC Porto star, Ricardo Quaresma. The attacker used trivela technique whilst his time at Porto in 2005.