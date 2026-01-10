Stalin Backs Vijay amid Jana Nayagan Censor Row, Calls CBFC ‘Centre’s puppet’

Certification freeze on Vijay’s film sparks political backlash, court scrutiny and a wider debate on creative freedom.

  • MK Stalin accused the CBFC of acting under the Centre’s influence after Jana Nayagan faced certification delays.

  • The Madras High Court temporarily withheld the film’s certificate, putting earlier clearance on hold.

  • The row has triggered sharp political exchanges and renewed concerns over censorship and free expression.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has thrown his weight behind actor Vijay and his film Jana Nayagan, sharply criticising the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) amid a growing controversy over the movie’s delayed release. Calling the censor board a “Centre’s puppet,” Stalin alleged that the institution, much like central investigative agencies, was being used to exert political control.

Stalin’s remarks came shortly after the Madras High Court asked the CBFC to temporarily withhold the film’s certificate. During a hearing on January 9, the court stayed an earlier direction that had asked the board to issue a U/A certificate, stating that the matter required further examination. As a result, the film’s release has been put on hold until the case is fully heard.

The delay has triggered a wider political confrontation. Opposition parties, including the Congress, termed the move an attack on freedom of expression and accused the Union government of politicising autonomous institutions. BJP leaders, however, rejected these allegations, arguing that the Centre and the Prime Minister were being unfairly blamed to mislead the public.

Adding to the debate, Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore alleged that the Modi government was attempting to influence cinema as public confidence in ideological narratives aligned with the RSS wanes. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also weighed in, calling India’s censorship framework outdated in an era of evolving media consumption.

While the Madras High Court later allowed Jana Nayagan a U/A 16+ rating with multiple cuts, it also criticised the CBFC for raising objections at a late stage, observing that such interventions could not disrupt the certification process arbitrarily. The episode has once again placed the spotlight on the balance between regulation, political power and artistic freedom in Indian cinema.

