Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Vijay’s Film Sent to Censor Board’s Revising Committee

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has run into fresh legal and certification trouble after the Madras High Court set aside an earlier order that had directed the CBFC to issue a censor certificate to the film. The matter has now been remitted for a fresh hearing, deepening the uncertainty around the Jana Nayagan certification delay. The development, reported by PTI, overturns a previous ruling that had gone in favour of the producers.
Madras High Court sends matter back for fresh hearing
On January 27, a division bench of the Madras High Court reversed the earlier single-judge order and directed that the case be heard again, giving the Central Board of Film Certification an opportunity to respond fully. The court also asked KVN Productions to amend its writ petition.
The dispute began after the CBFC allegedly delayed the certification process and later referred Jana Nayagan to its revising committee. According to PTI, the producers moved court when the film’s release was stalled despite being informed earlier that it would receive a U/A certificate.
Senior Advocates Satish Parasaran and Pradeep Rai, along with Advocate Vijayan Subramaniam, appearing for KVN Productions, argued that the makers had complied with the examining committee’s suggested modifications. They contended that the board withheld the certificate despite these changes and instead escalated the matter.
Why was Jana Nayagan sent to the revising committee?
The CBFC informed the court that the decision to refer Jana Nayagan to the revising committee followed a complaint from a member of the examining committee. The complaint reportedly claimed that certain objections were not adequately considered and raised concerns that some scenes could hurt religious sentiments and inaccurately portray the armed forces.
Parasaran further argued that the complaint sought removal of scenes that had already been deleted, calling the board’s move redundant.
Vijay film censor issue now back before a single bench, the fate of Jana Nayagan remains uncertain, even as industry observers speculate about broader implications amid the state’s political climate.