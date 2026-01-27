Jana Nayagan Censor Row Timeline: How Vijay’s Final Film Got Stuck In A Legal Maze

The complaint also flagged references to the Indian Army, arguing that the Examining Committee did not include a defence expert despite the subject matter. Additionally, objections were raised over visuals involving the National Flag, though the court later noted that these had already been addressed during the initial certification stage and removed by the filmmakers. The Madras High Court observed that many issues cited in the complaint repeated concerns already resolved, describing the renewed objections as an afterthought. The court further ruled that once the CBFC accepted the Examining Committee’s recommendation on December 22, the Chairperson no longer had the authority to refer Jana Nayagan to a Revising Committee, rendering the January 6 decision legally unsustainable.