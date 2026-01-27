Jana Nayagan: Lokesh Kanagaraj Confirms Cameo In Vijay's Film

Lokesh Kanagaraj has directed Vijay in Master (2022) and Leo (2023). Jana Nayagan marks their third collaboration.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lokesh Kanagaraj in Vijays Jana Nayagan
Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms cameo in Vijay's Jana Nayagan Photo: X
Summary
  • Lokesh Kanagaraj is part of Vijay's Jana Nayagan.

  • This has been confirmed by the director himself at a press conference in Chennai.

  • Lokesh has directed Vijay in Master (2022) and Leo (2023). Jana Nayagan marks their third collaboration.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj addressed the press on Monday (January 26, 2026). At a press meet in Chennai, he answered multiple questions and also confirmed his cameo appearance in actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's cameo in Jana Nayagan

"H Vinoth anna and Vijay anna called me up for it, and I did a cameo appearance, but that is all I can say for now," Kanagaraj said.

For the unversed, he has directed Vijay in Master (2022) and Leo (2023). Jana Nayagan marks their third collaboration.

Lokesh Kanagaraj on female characters in LCU - IMDb
Lokesh Kanagaraj To Introduce Female Superhero In LCU? Here's What The Director Has To Say

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Lokesh also had a cameo appearance in Master. He is making his full-fledged acting debut in DC, directed by Arun Matheshwaran. The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and is slated to release later this year.

Meanwhile, Jana Nayagan's release date still remains uncertain, as the Division Bench of the Madras High Court today has cancelled the earlier order, which was in favour of the film, and sent the case back to the single judge. 

Vijay-starrer was scheduled for theatrical release on January 9, 2026.

Madras High Court on Jana Nayagan censor case - X
Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras High Court Sends The Case Back To Single Judge For Fresh Hearing

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

At the event, director Lokesh also clarified the reason behind Kaithi 2's delay. The director said he was supposed to direct the sequel after Rajinikanth’s Coolie. On the delay, he said it was pushed as he dedicated his time to work on a script. Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth were supposed to star in that film. While he was busy with the script, the makers of Kaithi 2 and Karthi gave their dates to another director.

He confirmed that the work on Kaithi 2 would start after his film with Allu Arjun (tentatively titled AA23).

Lokesh's last film was Coolie, which had a stellar ensemble cast, including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Shruthi Haasan, Pooja Hegde and Soubin Shahir. Aamir Khan was in a special cameo appearance.

Published At:
