Jana Nayagan: Lokesh Kanagaraj Confirms Cameo In Vijay's Film

At the event, director Lokesh also clarified the reason behind Kaithi 2's delay. The director said he was supposed to direct the sequel after Rajinikanth’s Coolie. On the delay, he said it was pushed as he dedicated his time to work on a script. Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth were supposed to star in that film. While he was busy with the script, the makers of Kaithi 2 and Karthi gave their dates to another director.