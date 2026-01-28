Lokesh Kanagaraj Reveals Coolie’s A Certificate Cost ₹50 Crore After CBFC Cut Demands

Lokesh Kanagaraj has revealed that Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie suffered a ₹40–50 crore loss after receiving an A certificate.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lokesh Kanagaraj
Lokesh Kanagaraj Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lokesh Kanagaraj says Coolie lost ₹40–50 crore due to A certificate.

  • CBFC asked for 35 cuts to grant UA rating.

  • Director chose creative integrity over box office reach.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has opened up about the censorship challenges faced by his Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, revealing that the film’s A certificate resulted in a substantial financial loss. Speaking at a recent press interaction, Lokesh said the Central Board of Film Certification’s demands left him with a difficult choice, one that eventually cost the film nearly ₹50 crore.

Lokesh Kanagaraj on Coolie’s CBFC certification struggle

According to Lokesh Kanagaraj, the CBFC initially suggested as many as 35 cuts in order to grant Coolie a UA certificate. While the director was open to muting a few words, he was unwilling to remove entire sequences that formed the backbone of the film’s narrative and tone.

“As a filmmaker, I was okay with the nine muted words they asked for, but not the 35 cuts,” Lokesh said, as quoted by The Times of India. “The choice was between releasing a complete film with an A certificate or an incomplete one with a UA certification.”

He added that the team even applied for re-censoring, hoping for a revised outcome, but the board stood by its original recommendation. The CBFC reportedly felt that the film’s themes were unsuitable for younger audiences.

Jana Nayagan censor case explained - IMDb
Jana Nayagan Censor Row Timeline: How Vijay’s Final Film Got Stuck In A Legal Maze

BY Aishani Biswas

Coolie’s A certificate impact on box office

Lokesh acknowledged that the A rating significantly limited the film’s reach. “The A certificate definitely affected collections,” he said, estimating a loss of around ₹40 to ₹50 crore. Despite this, the director maintained that preserving the film’s integrity mattered more than chasing numbers.

Related Content
Related Content

Lokesh Kanagaraj on censorship debates and future projects

Lokesh’s comments come at a time when Tamil cinema is once again discussing censorship norms, following the certification delay around Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. While Lokesh chose not to comment on the ongoing controversy, he confirmed his association with the project in a limited capacity.

“H Vinoth anna and Vijay anna called me. I’ve done a cameo in the film, that’s all I can say,” he stated.

Shruti Haasan Joins Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara - Instagram
Aakasamlo Oka Tara First Look Reveals Shruti Haasan’s Bold New Avatar With Dulquer Salmaan

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Known for films like Master and Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s remarks have reignited conversations around creative freedom and certification challenges in Indian cinema.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 4th T20I: Dube Scores Third-Fastest Half-Century For IND

  2. India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  3. IND Vs NZ, 4th T20I: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Preview: Dominant IND Eye Sparkling Outing From Spinners Against NZ

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: How England Call-Up Blocked Scott Currie’s Scotland Return

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton, Australian Open 2026: Defending Champion Marches Into Semifinals

  2. Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Handed Ticket To Semis After Musetti Injury; Serbian Reacts To His Walkover

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton, Australian Open 2026 QF Highlights: Italian Beats American To Qualify For Semis

  4. Australian Open 2026: Rybakina Outclasses Swiatek To Reach Final Four

  5. Australian Open 2026: Pegula Beats Fellow American Anisimova Reach Semis

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India–EU Deal: A Two-Billion-People Market

  2. Adil Hussain Shah, The Pony Driver Who Stood Against Terror

  3. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  4. Thunderstorm and Wind Advisory in Rajasthan as IMD Forecasts Unsettled Weather

  5. India–EU Free Trade Pact: Opening Duty-Free Access for Indian Exports, Expanding Strategic Ties

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. India–EU Deal: A Two-Billion-People Market

  2. India, EU, Clinch ‘Mother of All Deals’ 

  3. Russian Strikes In Ukraine Kill 12, Target Passenger Train

  4. Iran Warns Against ''Instability'' After US Strike Group Arrives

  5. US Judge Orders ICE Chief To Appear Personally In Court, Warns Of Contempt

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup: Blue Colts Pip Hosts by 204 Runs In Super Six Tie

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September