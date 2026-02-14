DC Glimpse Out: Lokesh Kanagaraj-Wamiqa Gabbi Starrer With Arun Matheswaran Promises To Be A Raw And Intense Love Story

DC's glimpse introduces us to the characters of the upcoming action thriller.
Written and directed by Arun Matheswaran, the upcoming film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in significant roles.
DC promises to be an intense love story.
Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for films like Master, Vikram and Coolie, among others, is making his acting debut with Arun Matheswaran's upcoming film DC. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi in a significant role. Kanagaraj is playing the character Devadas, while Gabbi will be portraying Chandra. On the occasion of Valentine's Day on February 14, the makers teased the audience with a new glimpse featuring the characters from the action thriller.
Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC movie glimpse
The almost 2-minute teaser video starts with Sanjana Krishnamoorthy taking the mic as singer Parvathi. She can be seen in a saree with kohl eyes and a bindi. Then we are introduced to Chandra and Devadas' characters. Both Krishnamoorthy and Gabbi are supposedly playing Kanagaraj's love interests in the film. There is violence, blood, and bomb blasts, with a background score enhancing the scenes. Kanagaraj can be seen killing people and is in a rampage mode. Towards the end of the clip, it wishes a 'bloody Valentine'.
Nothing much about the plot or the characters is revealed in the clip. But from the characters' reveal, it seems to be a modern-day version of Devdas.
Sharing the glimpse on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Kanagaraj wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day from the world of #DC" and added a red heart emoji.
About DC
Matheswaran has written the film with Arun Ranjan. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music. Mukesh G has served as the director of photography, while GK Prasanna is the editor.
The film has been backed by Sun Pictures, its second collaboration with Lokesh after Coolie. It is eyeing a summer 2026 release.
DC's release date is yet to be announced.