DC Glimpse Out: Lokesh Kanagaraj-Wamiqa Gabbi Starrer With Arun Matheswaran Promises To Be A Raw And Intense Love Story

DC Glimpse out: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi's film with Arun Matheswaran is an intense story of love and revenge.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
DC movie glimpse
Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi's DC movie glimpse out
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • DC's glimpse introduces us to the characters of the upcoming action thriller.

  • Written and directed by Arun Matheswaran, the upcoming film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in significant roles.

  • DC promises to be an intense love story.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for films like Master, Vikram and Coolie, among others, is making his acting debut with Arun Matheswaran's upcoming film DC. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi in a significant role. Kanagaraj is playing the character Devadas, while Gabbi will be portraying Chandra. On the occasion of Valentine's Day on February 14, the makers teased the audience with a new glimpse featuring the characters from the action thriller.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC movie glimpse

The almost 2-minute teaser video starts with Sanjana Krishnamoorthy taking the mic as singer Parvathi. She can be seen in a saree with kohl eyes and a bindi. Then we are introduced to Chandra and Devadas' characters. Both Krishnamoorthy and Gabbi are supposedly playing Kanagaraj's love interests in the film. There is violence, blood, and bomb blasts, with a background score enhancing the scenes. Kanagaraj can be seen killing people and is in a rampage mode. Towards the end of the clip, it wishes a 'bloody Valentine'.

Nothing much about the plot or the characters is revealed in the clip. But from the characters' reveal, it seems to be a modern-day version of Devdas.

Related Content
Related Content
Yash's Toxic teaser controversy intensifies - Instagram
Yash's Toxic Teaser Controversy Escalates As Christian Group Files CBFC Complaint

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sharing the glimpse on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Kanagaraj wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day from the world of #DC" and added a red heart emoji.

Lokesh Kanagaraj - Instagram
Lokesh Kanagaraj Reveals Coolie’s A Certificate Cost ₹50 Crore After CBFC Cut Demands

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About DC

Matheswaran has written the film with Arun Ranjan. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music. Mukesh G has served as the director of photography, while GK Prasanna is the editor.

The film has been backed by Sun Pictures, its second collaboration with Lokesh after Coolie. It is eyeing a summer 2026 release.

DC's release date is yet to be announced.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs Scotland LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Dawson Breaks Partnership, Dismisses Bruce | SCO 115/4 (13)

  2. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia Stunned By Zimbabwe, India Vs Pakistan Clouded By Rain

  3. Australia YouTuber Jake Jeakings In Heated Exchange With Pakistan Fan After Usman Tariq Controversy - Video

  4. Australia Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Kangaroos' Embarrassing 23-Run Loss

  5. Carlos Brathwaite Calls Out Fake Tweet For Using His Name To Cause IND-PAK Rift On Social Media

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bangladesh Explainer: Liberal BNP Dwarfs Jamaat-e-Islami In Post-Uprising Polls

  2. DMK Hits Back At Vijay, Says He Just Wants CM Post

  3. Caste in Classrooms: Discrimination in Higher Education

  4. Ideology Or Pragmatism: What Drives The DMK’s Anathema To Coalition Rule?

  5. Govt Drops Move Against Rahul, BJP MP Files Notice

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh’s Democratic Mandate And Its Message To India And The World

  2. Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 Over Jury’s Gaza Remarks

  3. Nepal Embassy Warns Citizens After Meghalaya Mine Tragedy

  4. Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP's New Son-Rise

  5. BNP Mandate Eases India’s Fears of Hardline Surge in Bangladesh

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit