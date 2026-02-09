Nepal Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday's NEP V ENG Match?

Nepal's Lokesh Bam with batting partner Karan KC walk back to pavilion after losing against England during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Mumbai, India, Sunday,Feb. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Nepal's Lokesh Bam with batting partner Karan KC walk back to pavilion after losing against England during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Mumbai, India, Sunday,Feb. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool