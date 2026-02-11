Nepal Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

Nepal Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Get match prediction and head-to-head records ahead of the Group C match 17 between NEP and ITA to be played on Thursday, 12 February, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records
Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel, center, reacts after losing the match against England during the T20 World Cup cricket in Mumbai, India, Sunday,Feb. 8, 2026 (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Summary
Summary of this article

Nepal head into this Group C clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai eager to bounce back after a thrilling but narrow four-run loss to England, where they nearly pulled off a stunning upset and showcased real character with the bat and ball.

Captain Rohit Paudel’s side will draw confidence from that performance and look to translate their strong batting depth and spin bowling options into a win against Italy. Their aggressive style and familiarity with subcontinent conditions make them favourites on paper and a tough opponent on their day.

Italy, making their maiden appearance in a major ICC event, arrive off a convincing defeat to Scotland, where they struggled to contain runs and lacked consistency in their batting.

Nepal Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head Twenty20 Internationals Record

Total matches - 0

Nepal and Italy have never faced each other in a T20I before this World Cup match, so there’s no head-to-head history between them in official T20 Internationals prior to Nepal vs Italy, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. This will be their first ever T20I encounter.

Also Check: Nepal Vs Italy Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026

Nepal Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

According to the Google Predictor, Nepal are heavy favourites in this T20 World Cup 2026 Group C clash against Italy, with a 73% chance of winning compared to 27% for Italy. Most experts back Nepal’s stronger recent form and balanced attack at the Wankhede Stadium, while Italy’s batting and bowling inconsistencies keep them on the back foot. That makes the Rhinos clear favourites on paper in this pivotal group-stage match.

Nepal Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

Italy: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Crishan Kalugamage, Thomas Draca, Ali Hasan, Wayne Madsen(c), Jaspreet Singh, Marcus Campopiano, Syed Naqvi, Zain Ali

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sher Malla, Basir Ahamad, Sundeep Jora, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
Tags

