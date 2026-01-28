Aakasamlo Oka Tara First Look Reveals Shruti Haasan’s Bold New Avatar With Dulquer Salmaan

Aakasamlo Oka Tara first look introduces Shruti Haasan’s powerful character.
Dulquer Salmaan leads the multi-language adventure drama.
GV Prakash Kumar reunites with Dulquer Salmaan for music.
The Aakasamlo Oka Tara first look has sparked fresh excitement around the Dulquer Salmaan-led adventure drama, with Shruti Haasan officially joining the cast in a striking new avatar. The makers unveiled her look on her birthday, calling her character a trailblazer who stands her ground and claims her space within the story.
Directed by Pavan Sadineni, Aakasamlo Oka Tara is shaping up as a multi-language adventure drama that blends personal journeys with a larger sense of discovery. While the makers are still keeping plot details under wraps, the film has already completed a major portion of its shoot, signalling steady progress behind the scenes.
Shruti Haasan joins Dulquer Salmaan
Shruti Haasan’s first look suggests a dynamic and grounded presence rather than a conventional supporting role. Her inclusion adds weight to the ensemble, especially in a film that appears to centre on movement, hope, and inner transformation. This marks another significant addition to Shruti Haasan’s upcoming movie slate, known for its mix of commercial and character-driven projects.
Earlier, the makers released a brief glimpse of Dulquer Salmaan travelling on a train, quietly setting the tone for a story about transition and possibility. The first look of debutant Satvika Veeravalli followed, introducing a rural setting and a character driven by dreams that reach beyond physical limitations.
Aakasamlo Oka Tara cast and crew
Music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, reuniting with Dulquer Salmaan after their successful collaboration on Lucky Baskhar. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, expanding its reach across audiences.
On the work front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in Coolie and will next appear in Train, while Dulquer Salmaan continues work on multiple projects across languages, reinforcing his presence among the most versatile stars in Indian cinema today.