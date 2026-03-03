Love & War: Alia Bhatt Describes Working With Sanjay Leela Bhansali As 'Magical', Shares Shooting Update

Actor Alia Bhatt shared an update on Love & War. She also spoke about her working experience with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Alia Bhatt on Love & War and working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Photo: Instagram/Alia Bhatt
Actor Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali have once again collaborated for a magnum opus, titled Love & War. The film marks their reunion four years after Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), for which Alia bagged the National Award for Best Actress. At an event, the actress opened up about her working experience with Bhansali and also shared filming details.

Love & War, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, is currently at the "tail end of filming."

Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, And Is Directed By Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Instagram
Love and War Postponed: Ranbir Kapoor Confirms Release Shift

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Alia Bhatt on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Love & War

Alia recently appeared at Milan Fashion Week as a global ambassador for Gucci. She was in a black leather trench coat and oversized sunglasses from the brand. In a BTS video shared by Vogue Italia, she was seen getting ready for the show. She revealed Love & War shooting details and called her working experience with SLB "magical."

The 32-year-old actress revealed that it was her second visit to Milan in six months, and she loves the people and the cuisine. While talking about her film with Bhansali, Bhatt said, "I am working on a movie currently called Love & War. It is a film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. We are at the tail end of filming. It has been quite a magical experience. Working with Sanjay sir is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I am so grateful that I get to do it."

Love & War is one of the highly anticipated films. It was earlier slated for a Christmas 2025 release, and then postponed to March 20, 2026. Reports claim that the film is now pushed to 2027. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

