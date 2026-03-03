Love & War: Alia Bhatt Describes Working With Sanjay Leela Bhansali As 'Magical', Shares Shooting Update

The 32-year-old actress revealed that it was her second visit to Milan in six months, and she loves the people and the cuisine. While talking about her film with Bhansali, Bhatt said, "I am working on a movie currently called Love & War. It is a film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. We are at the tail end of filming. It has been quite a magical experience. Working with Sanjay sir is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I am so grateful that I get to do it."