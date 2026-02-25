Fact Check: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Not Hospitalised, Heart Attack Reports Dismissed As 'False' And 'Baseless'

Reports of Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffering a heart attack raised concern among fans.
His team dismissed the reports as "fake and baseless."
They have requested to refrain from such stories.
There have been reports circulating that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was hospitalised following chest pain, while some reports claimed that the director had suffered a heart attack on his birthday on Tuesday (February 24). It was also rumoured that he was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital for routine tests following chest pain. His team has dismissed the claims in a statement, calling the reports "untrue."
Was Sanjay Leela Bhansali hospitalised?
Bhansali's team, in a statement, shared, "Reports about SLB being hospitalised are completely false and baseless. There is no truth to them." They have also requested to "refrain from carrying any such stories, as they have no verified source."