Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film With Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal Not Postponed To 2027

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War is one of the highly anticipated upcoming movies. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles, the film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on Christmas 2025. It is now speculated to release in March around Eid. However, a report claimed the romantic period drama has been postponed to 2027. Now, a source close to the production has denied Love & War's postponement news.