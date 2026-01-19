Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film With Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal Not Postponed To 2027

A source close to the film has denied reports of a 2027 release for Love & War. The romantic period drama stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Love & War
  A report claimed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War has been pushed to 2027.

  A source close to the film has denied the report.

  The romantic period drama stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War is one of the highly anticipated upcoming movies. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles, the film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on Christmas 2025. It is now speculated to release in March around Eid. However, a report claimed the romantic period drama has been postponed to 2027. Now, a source close to the production has denied Love & War's postponement news.

Love & War not delayed

A source close to the film has denied reports of a 2027 release for Love & War, stating, "The film is very much set to release in 2026," adding, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali has just completed shooting a song track and the major sequences for the film have already been shot."

On Monday, Pinkvilla reported that Love & War has been pushed, stating that "a significant portion of the shoot is still pending." The report also claimed that VFX work and editing of aerial action sequences will take more time.

The report stated that it might be released on Republic Day 2027 or on Valentine's Day.

Bhansali's last project was Netflix's Heeramandi. Love & War marks his second collaboration with Alia Bhatt after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The magnum opus marks Alia, Ranbir and Vicky's first project together on the big screen.

The film was first announced in January 2024. Earlier, a source informed Pinkvilla that Bhansali is going global with Love & War, as he will shoot the climax scene in Sicily, Italy. "It’s planned as a massive schedule across the city, making this one of the grandest shoots of the film," the source said.

Apart from Love & War, Alia has Alpha, which also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Ranbir has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, with Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Ravie Dubey in key roles. Part 1 of the epic drama is releasing on Diwali.

