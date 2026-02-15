Love and War Postponed: Ranbir Kapoor Confirms Release Shift

Love and War postponed news has been confirmed by Ranbir Kapoor during an Instagram Live session.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Love & War stars
Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, And Is Directed By Sanjay Leela Bhansali Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ranbir Kapoor confirms Love and War postponed news.

  • Film to release after Ramayana Part One.

  • Love and War avoids Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic clash update.

Love and War postponed news is finally official. Ranbir Kapoor confirmed during an Instagram Live session that the much-anticipated film has been delayed. While he refrained from announcing a fresh date, he made it clear that the project will now arrive after his other big release, Ramayana Part One.

Love and War release date change explained

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love and War features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. The film has already seen multiple shifts in its release plan, adding to the ongoing speculation.

When Love and War was first announced, it was slated for a festive release. It was later moved to March 2026. Earlier reports had suggested that the film might slip further due to pending shoot schedules, extensive VFX and post-production work. Some industry portals even claimed that a 2027 window was being considered.

However, a source close to the production has maintained that the film is still targeting a 2026 release. According to the source, major portions of the shoot have already been completed and a song sequence was recently wrapped. Despite that progress, no official release date has been locked.

Related Content
Related Content
Alia Bhatt announces new film as producer - Instagram
Alia Bhatt Returns As Producer, Teams Up With Prime Video For Rom-Com Don’t Be Shy

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ranbir’s statement now confirms that the film will only hit cinemas after Ramayana Part One, effectively pushing it beyond its previously discussed window.

Love and War vs Dhurandhar 2 box office clash avoided

The shift also means that Love and War will avoid clashing with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic, both scheduled for the same March weekend. The potential four-way clash had already reduced to a two-film face-off after another project moved out of the frame.

By stepping away from that crowded date, Bhansali’s period drama secures a clearer runway at the box office. For now, fans will have to wait for a formal announcement on the new release date, but the Ranbir Kapoor Love & War delay has at least ended the speculation.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 1st T20I: IND-W Bowlers Dominating In Sydney | AUS-W 130/9 (16.4)

  2. USA Vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: United States Bat First In Chennai - Check Playing XIs

  3. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: No-Handshake Policy With Pakistan ‘Silly’ And ‘Unbecoming’ For India – Sanjay Manjrekar

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Abhishek Back For India; IND V PAK Handshake Controversy; BCCI-BCB Meeting On Cards

  5. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Pakistan Shake Hands With Indian Players? Salman Ali Agha Reveals

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. After the Wipeout: How Prashant Kishor Is Rebuilding Jan Suraaj As Bihar’s De Facto Opposition

  2. Caste in Classrooms: Discrimination in Higher Education

  3. Union Cabinet Clears ‘Urban Challenge Fund’ For Cities

  4. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  5. Attack On Historian S. Irfan Habib Highlights Growing Intolerance On Campuses

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  2. Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath as Bangladesh PM

  3. Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 Over Jury’s Gaza Remarks

  4. Art Is Never Apolitical: Arundhati Roy Rebukes Berlinale Jury’s Artistic Neutrality

  5. Bangladesh’s Democratic Mandate And Its Message To India And The World

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit