Love and War Postponed: Ranbir Kapoor Confirms Release Shift

Love and War postponed news is finally official. Ranbir Kapoor confirmed during an Instagram Live session that the much-anticipated film has been delayed. While he refrained from announcing a fresh date, he made it clear that the project will now arrive after his other big release, Ramayana Part One.
Love and War release date change explained
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love and War features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. The film has already seen multiple shifts in its release plan, adding to the ongoing speculation.
When Love and War was first announced, it was slated for a festive release. It was later moved to March 2026. Earlier reports had suggested that the film might slip further due to pending shoot schedules, extensive VFX and post-production work. Some industry portals even claimed that a 2027 window was being considered.
However, a source close to the production has maintained that the film is still targeting a 2026 release. According to the source, major portions of the shoot have already been completed and a song sequence was recently wrapped. Despite that progress, no official release date has been locked.
Ranbir’s statement now confirms that the film will only hit cinemas after Ramayana Part One, effectively pushing it beyond its previously discussed window.
Love and War vs Dhurandhar 2 box office clash avoided
The shift also means that Love and War will avoid clashing with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic, both scheduled for the same March weekend. The potential four-way clash had already reduced to a two-film face-off after another project moved out of the frame.
By stepping away from that crowded date, Bhansali’s period drama secures a clearer runway at the box office. For now, fans will have to wait for a formal announcement on the new release date, but the Ranbir Kapoor Love & War delay has at least ended the speculation.