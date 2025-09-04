Love & War is headlined by Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is planning to shoot a prolonged climax sequence across Sicily
The film is releasing in theatres on March 20, 2026
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War is one of the highly anticipated upcoming movies. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles, the film has generated enough buzz since its announcement. The latest update will add to the excitement. The climax sequence of the 'epic saga' will be shot in Italy.
Love & War is currently under production, and around 125 days of shoot have already been completed. A big schedule in Mumbai is presently underway.
An industry source has informed that Bhansali is going global with Love & War, as he is going to film the climax scene of Love & War in Sicily, Italy. "It’s planned as a massive schedule across the city, making this one of the grandest shoots of the film," the source said.
The source added, "SLB loves to shoot larger-than-life dramatic moments, and the climax of Love & War will be drama at its peak with romance in the backdrop. He plans to shoot a prolonged climax sequence across Sicily, exploring the diverse landscape of the city. Through the schedule, he will also shoot for a song with the three characters. He will be stationed abroad for almost a month."
Bhansali's last outing was Netflix's Heeramandi. Love & War marks his second collaboration with Alia Bhatt after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The magnum opus is Alia, Ranbir and Vicky's first film together on the big screen.
The film was first announced in January 2024. It was supposed to release on Christmas this year. Now, it is slated to hit the screens on March 20, 2026.
Recently, a report in PTI stated that an FIR had been lodged against Bhansali and two others in Bikaner, Rajasthan, under charges of fraud, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation, by the film's line producer Prateek Raj Mathur. Police are currently investigating the matter.