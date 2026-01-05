Capitalising On Nostalgia: Bollywood And The Never-ending Resurgence Of The Past

The effectiveness of such memory lies in its dual function; it is at once collective and deeply personal. Actor Rajat Bedi’s recent resurgence is a notable example of this. The renewed attention to his past roles in Koi Mil Gaya (2003) or Jaani Dushman (2002), triggered by his casting in The Ba***s of Bollywood, blurs the line between parody, homage,and reparation. His own statements, claiming that his character reflects his personal struggles in the industry, introduce an additional layer: nostalgia as self-reflexive performance. The renewed circulation of his old scenes and songs, such as “Tu Qatil Tera Dil Qatil” from Do Hazaar Ek (1998), reveals how nostalgia not only revives content but also resurrects forgotten personas. “I am overwhelmed,” Bedi told Siddharth Kannan, “I just want to say thank you all because of the love and affection you all are giving me from my show, my performance, or maybe from the nostalgia that has been created from the past. Hundred percent goes to Aaryan for getting that nostalgia back.” His statement unintentionally reinforces the very critique: it is nostalgia, not novelty, that is generating relevance.