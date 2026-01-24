Prashant Tamang: The Unforgettable Face Of Indian Idol From The Walkman Era

Today, it is easier to expect and even witness people from the periphery gaining momentum in the music and entertainment industry, but in 2007, the landscape was very different. It was a rare opportunity for Tamang and a unique experience for his people to see someone from their community on national television. His presence in the competition was startling for many, to the extent that a Radio Jockey sparked controversy by remarking that now that Gurkhas had started singing, shopkeepers would have to arrange their own security. This led to massive unrest in Siliguri and Darjeeling, where people were injured, towns were burnt, and the Army had to stage a flag march. Tamang’s participation in the singing competition, therefore, was not a conventional one; it was immensely important, bringing a long-neglected set of communities into public consciousness. This reaction stemmed from the entrenched social positioning of Nepalis as security guards, cooks, helpers, and caretakers in metropolitan India. It is within this context that Tamang’s participation and eventual victory became a breakthrough for many, far beyond his own community.