Hornbill Festival: A Modern Spectacle For Wider Entertainment, Drifting From Its Origins

A Naga student who studied at a premiere university in New Delhi shared how, in the past, Northeast students organised a photoshoot in their college, where everyone turned up wearing outfits not from a single tribe, but an amalgamation of different tribes; for example, a Garo mekhala paired with a Sumi woman’s headgear. Even when corrected, some insisted on wearing them that way. While it may appear harmless, when placed among non-Northeasterners, such choices, by Nagas or Northeast people, easily create a false impression of what a tribe’s attire actually is. The concern, therefore, lies in the larger circulation of how one’s tradition, culture, and practices are produced and consumed by others. As one person commented, the festival is now trying to cater to a broader audience instead of continuing its role as a platform for promoting Naga culture. Another widely shared video reflects the broader impact of such misrepresentation: a hilarious collage of children supposedly showcasing Naga culture, dressed in what is claimed to be Naga tribal attire. Not only are their outfits not Naga, but they carry bamboo spears and sing “Jhinga Lala ho ho, Jhinga Lala ho ho” as they dance. These are natural ways in which people absorb information—they accept what is shown, especially when it concerns something as personal and sensitive as tradition, identity, and culture. Therefore, what is staged at a festival like this becomes a significant site for circulating Naga culture, whether accurate or not.