PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Bamboo-Based Ethanol Plant In Assam

The bamboo-based ethanol plant is expected to produce nearly 48,900 metric tonnes of ethanol annually, sourcing five lakh tonnes of bamboo from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and other northeastern states. It will also produce acetic acid, furfural, and food-grade liquid CO₂, with an anticipated ₹200-crore boost to Assam’s rural economy. The project is a joint venture between Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), Finland’s Fortum, and Chempolis OY.