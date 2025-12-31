SMPP Ammunition Plant At Nalagarh To Be Operational By March 2026

With Himachal Pradesh getting ready to host the three-day HIM MSME Fest 2026 to accelerate its industrial and economic growth, the upcoming defence production facility will put the small northern hill state firmly on India’s defence manufacturing map. (representative picture) Photo: File photo

