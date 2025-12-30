Youth, Tech Innovators And Women Founders Reshape Himachal’s MSME Landscape

Young innovators, tech entrepreneurs, and women founders are transforming Himachal Pradesh’s MSME sector with sustainable, technology-driven start-ups that boost rural livelihoods and employment.
Government support through incubation centres, funding schemes, and initiatives like HIM Startup Yojana has enabled innovations across AI, green mobility, healthcare, and eco-friendly products.
Platforms like HIM MSME Fest 2026 are showcasing successful start-ups, fostering collaboration, funding, and further diversification of the state’s economy.
Two National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur pass-outs—one from Jaipur (Rajasthan) and the other from Ahmedabad (Gujarat), both 25—are bringing new hope for hundreds of the visually impaired.
At the same time, 40-year-old Vipan Kumar of Una has created an electric auto-rickshaw, replacing fuel-powered vehicles.
Sudarshna Kumari from Rait village in Shahpur (Kangra), drawing inspiration from traditional date-leaf weaving, has turned fallen pine needles into a unique business opportunity. She now runs HIM Pine, a sustainable venture that not only transforms forest waste into a range of handicraft products but also generates livelihoods for women in the surrounding area.
These are just a few examples of how young innovators, tech-driven youths, and women founders have reshaped Himachal Pradesh’s MSME sector through start-up businesses, providing a significant boost to the rural economy of the hills.
In the run-up to the upcoming HIM MSME Fest 2026—a three-day mega event, to begin on January 3—the state’s industries department, a key host, has selected 29 best-performing start-ups to showcase their success stories to hundreds of invitees, knowledge partners, business innovators, and top officials from the NIITI Aayog, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) , the GoI, New Delhi, and promoters of leading business enterprises.
Says Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, “We have some of the dynamic faces, who after their studies turned to small and micro business ventures, setting up start-ups, taking support from the government’s policies and incubation centres set up by top institutes like IIT, Mandi; NIT Hamirpur; and IIM, Sirmaur” .
During the three-day event, the government, he informed, has planned an exclusive interactive session—‘Start-up Pitching’—to facilitate the promoters of these start-ups to look for major collaborations with top companies and also get funding under the GoI schemes to boost their business or even diversify their activities.
Currently, the start-ups in the state have pioneered in areas like artificial intelligence, technology innovations, green mobility, Ayurveda and herbal products, food processing units that cut waste, essential oil-based beauty and skin care products, e-waste, rainwater harvesting systems, low-cost wood-based stoves, value-added technologies for fruit juices, advanced water engineering solutions for the Himalayan ecosystem, and the preparation of innovative dry flower products and toys from flowers and agricultural waste, replacing the use of plastics.
One of the highly innovative products developed by two young NIT-qualified engineers—Rishabh Dhenkawat and Uttkarsh Chaurasia, who had set up their startup named Oculosense Private, Ltd. in Sirmaur district—is AI-powered glasses (goggles) tailored for visually impaired persons.
“We have been in commercial operations since 2023, with incubation support from NIT Hamirpur. Though we come from different backgrounds, we studied together at NIT Hamirpur for five years. Instead of taking conventional career paths, we chose to develop ultra-lightweight (49-gram) glasses that use AI intervention to help individuals with disabilities achieve up to 80 percent improvement in visibility,” said Rishabh.
He informs, “Drishti is an affordable, AI-powered smart goggle, tailored for the visually impaired. Until now, we have sold out 400 to 500 units. Feedback is also outstanding.”
Bimla Devi, another entrepreneur from Solan, says she has successfully developed eco-friendly alternatives to plastic by using dry flowers and other waste materials to create toys and decorative products.
In Una, 40-year-old entrepreneur Vipan Kumar has invested nearly Rs 2.5 crore in a start-up that designs electric auto-rickshaws aimed at reducing operating costs for self-employed drivers. By replacing fuel-powered vehicles with electric alternatives, the venture offers affordable, eco-friendly, and low-maintenance transport solutions. Kumar credits the incubation support provided by IIT Mandi as a crucial factor in successfully launching the business.
Muditam Ayurveda in the Sirmaur district is creating diabetic effervescent tablets for individuals aged 40-50. The tablets aim to address the unique needs of diabetic patients, providing an innovative health solution within the food and health tech sectors.
Thiya Farms in Shimla has developed farm-fresh Himalayan products with elite quality, handcrafted by women for premium natural offerings.
Major Dogra from Mandi owns Shaucae Films, an OTT-based streaming platform that enables content creators to reach audiences in high-dwell environments while monetising idle viewing time through targeted advertising.
According to R D Nazeen, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries), the state government has implemented the "Chief Minister's Startup or Innovation Projects" and the "Him Startup Yojana (HIMSUP)" fund to support new ventures. These provide financial assistance, subsidies, tax benefits, and a single-window clearance system to promote ease of doing business.
Himachal Pradesh, traditionally reliant on tourism and agriculture, has steadily diversified into pharmaceuticals, organic and herbal products, food processing, textiles, and eco-friendly packaging. Industrial clusters such as Baddi-Barotiwala, Nalagarh, Paonta Sahib, and Parwanoo have emerged as major hubs of manufacturing and investment.
“However, it is the MSME sector that has given the state a new edge—driving technological innovation, fostering local entrepreneurship, generating employment, and pushing sustainable, value-added growth across both urban and rural areas,” he says.