Himachal Eyes Role in Attracting Defence MSMEs, Manufacturing

Three-day MSME fest to kick-off at Shimla’s iconic Ridge

A
Ashwani Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shimla MSME event Himachal industrial policy MSME growth initiative
Shimla’s iconic Ridge will serve as the venue for this mega event. Photo: Shutter Stock
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hill State emerges as a potential hub for niche defence industries.

  • Focus on next-generation defence production.

  • Nalagarh may become defence corridor to attract MSMEs

With preparations underway for the three-day HIM MSME Fest 2026 in Shimla, North India’s largest hill town and a historic venue for major summits and accords between 1906 to 1972, a quiet sense of anticipation and warmth hangs in the cool breeze over the iconic Ridge.

The Ridge, the Fest venue, will come alive with weavers, traditional artisans, and trailblazers of Himachal’s rural economy, presenting products shaped by craftsmanship, innovation, and tradition to tell the success stories of the state’s journey to remarkable growth and development.

The state of Himachal Pradesh came into being in 1948 as a result of the integration of 28 princely states. Thereafter, the city, which doubles as the capital of Himachal Pradesh and a hill station, also witnessed the signing of the ‘Simla Agreement’ of 1972.

On January 3, when the three-day Fest begins, the state’s industries department will facilitate finalisation of new collaborations, featuring the finest handicraft and handloom products, women-led business enterprises, e-commerce marketing, and the holding of reverse buyer-seller meetings, alongside One District, One Product (ODOP).

This isn’t all, says Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) R D Nazeem, adding, “There are several emerging areas where Himachal Pradesh is going to make a strong pitch in the country’s overall defence production, AI, green mobility, and data centers”

Related Content
Related Content

He says climatic conditions and a supportive industrial ecosystem place Himachal Pradesh well for next-generation and niche defence manufacturing. Besides the industrial investments, the small investors and MSMEs can supplement the growth of defence-related industry and the manufacturing of next-gen defence equipment.

Himachal Pradesh, indeed, has been proactively mobilising investments in the defence manufacturing sector. The state has a sizeable presence of defence-related manufacturing enterprises, which is expected to significantly expand in 2026, though the state’s primary industries have been pharmaceuticals, tourism, hydro-power and textiles.

Officials inform that nearly two dozen defence equipment manufacturing units are already in operation in the districts of Solan, Una, and Sirmour. There is an upcoming ammunition plant coming up with a large manufacturing facility on 800 acres in the Solan district.

“The state government has also signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for the production of drones, which will be used for public safety, law enforcement, and agricultural purposes. The government is paying attention towards boosting its Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector and encouraging its participation in the defence supply chain,” informs Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan.

He says, “While the state does not host large public-sector defence factories like some other bigger states and regions, we have the potential to play a crucial supporting role through its industrial clusters and MSMEs”.

Chauhan recalls that Himachal has already joined hands with the Centre’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and defence indigenisation push. The MSMEs will be encouraged and supported to diversify into defence aerospace manufacturing. Under the new industrial policy, which will be announced soon, the government will provide attractive industrial incentives, offer skill development support for quality certifications.

In the industrial belt of Baddi–Barotiwala–Nalagarh, Una, Kangra, and Shimla districts, there have been several units engaged in producing components and sub-assemblies for defence platforms. “These include precision-machined parts, fasteners, control panels, electronic components, optical instruments, and specialised cables supplied to defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs), ordnance factories, and private defence majors,” says Additional Director (Industries) Tilak Raj Sharma, Chief Coordinator for the Fest.

Himachal Pradesh is already contributing to defence logistics through specialised textile manufacturing. Units in Kangra, Una and Solan supply high-altitude clothing, thermal wear, uniforms, tents, and parachute fabrics for army and paramilitary forces deployed in high altitude and cold regions. Not to forget the state’s strong pharmaceutical base—Asia’s biggest hub supplying all sorts of medicines, medical equipment, and health consumables for the armed forces. “This sector has gained added relevance during emergencies and extended deployments,” he informs.

Government sources say a proposal is under active consideration, at the policy level, to declare Nalagarh in Solan district as a Defence Corridor and attract new investments in the strategic industrial sector.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 3 LIVE Score: In-Form Kohli Key For Delhi; Yashasvi Boost For Mumbai

  2. Karnataka Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy: South Derby Showdown Between Group A Heavyweights

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 3: Five Things To Look Out For In VHT Matches

  4. Gambhir To Remain IND's Red-Ball Coach As Saikia Quashes 'BCCI Contacting Laxman' Rumours: Report

  5. Hugh Morris, Former England Cricketer And ECB Chief, Dies Aged 62

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  2. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  4. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Faces Nick Kyrgios In Controversial 'Battle Of The Sexes' Sequel

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Centre Provides Y-Plus Security To West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Amid SIR Row

  3. The Defiant Voice: Mehmood Pracha On The Unnao Case

  4. Right-Wing Activists Disrupt Birthday Party Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

  5. New Security Camp Established In Chhattisgarh’s Naxalite-Affected Bijapur District

Entertainment News

  1. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  3. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  4. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  5. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  2. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  3. Putin Warns Russia Will Use Force To Achieve War Goals If Peace Efforts Fail

  4. Elon Musk Criticises Canadian Healthcare System After Death Of Indian-Origin Man

  5. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War