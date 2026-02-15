Jammu’s Legacy: Memories of a City in Transition

Yet to revisit those moments, I had to return to the “reporter’s diary” I once kept, only to realise it had disappeared years ago. It was through oral accounts and anecdotes from my journalist friend, Manu Srivastava, that my memories slowly resurfaced. I clearly remembered my first stop: “Khilone Wali Gali”, where I went to meet Mohan Lal Sapolia, the seasoned Dogri poet and writer, in the early 1980s.