UGC Regulations Become New Flashpoint in Jammu and Kashmir’s Identity Politics

The regulations have coincided with other contentious developments. Authorities recently shut down a medical college run by the Shri Mata Vishno Devi Shrine Board after right-wing groups objected to the admission of a majority of Muslim students. Meanwhile, Hindu students have demanded that the National Law University be set up in Jammu, where they are concentrated, while political parties in the Muslim-majority Kashmir region have pushed for it to be established in Srinagar.