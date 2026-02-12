Seeking Equity: Time For Course Correction

The missing link in the strategy for sensitisation is that it does not go for an “unlearning” of the prejudicial values that students carry with them and imparting the right value of non-discriminatory behaviour. It has to be recognised that the massification of higher education has brought in diversity in student composition. In 2018, the student population composed five per cent Scheduled Tribes (STs), 14.86 per cent Scheduled Castes (SCs), 37 per cent Other Backward Classes (OBCs), 27 per cent upper castes, 9.63 per cent Muslims, 2.67 per cent Christians and about three per cent Sikhs/Buddhists/Jains. Along with the diverse social belonging, the students carry with them values and ideas, which are often prejudicial and discriminatory against other groups. Diversity brings social grouping involving discriminatory attitudes against Dalits/Tribals/ OBCs, women, Muslims/Christians and students from the Northeast, based on caste, gender, religion and race respectively. There is significant evidence from studies that discriminatory attitudes result in a social divide in classrooms, laboratories, hostels, messes, cultural functions, sports, clubs and friendships. In the case of Dalit and Adivasi students, it involves humiliation, and contempt, which is demeaning and undermines the dignity of students.