The Ambedkarite Dual Policy Solution For Sub-Caste Discrimination

On this point, it would have been useful to draw lessons from Dr Ambedkar, who recognised the homogeneous as well as heterogeneous character of the SCs. It is homogeneous in so far as all sub-castes within SCs faced nearly identical discrimination in the social and economic spheres--a common thread of untouchability runs through all of them. The SC is heterogeneous because of untouchability between them. As back as in 1930, Dr Ambedkar, as a member of the ‘Depressed Classes and Aboriginal Tribes’ Committee of Bombay Presidency, in a chapter on ‘Untouchability Within Untouchables’ mentioned: “It must be admitted that a good deal of untouchability within untouchability exists in this Presidency.” The report based on a field survey found evidence on inter-sub-caste untouchability mainly in the “social/civil/religious” spheres, and much less in economic spheres. Dr Ambedkar, however in a presentation to the Southborough Committee in 1919 did emphasise the denial of economic rights to property, employment and education as an aspect of untouchability faced by all sub-castes. Because of this dual homogeneous and heterogeneous character of the SCs, Dr Ambedkar proposed a dual policy. A uniform Group Focus ‘policy of legal safeguards and reservation in legislature, public services and education for all SCs for adequate representation.’ Also, an Individual Focus ‘policy for economic and education empowerment of those individuals who are assetless/ landless and less educated within sub-castes.’ The purpose of complementary Individual Focus ‘policy for economic empowerment was to enhance the education level and in turn, the capabilities to access the jobs under reservation’. In the memorandum, ‘State and Minorities’ to the Fundamental Rights Committee in 1947, Dr Ambedkar suggested dual remedies, a Group Focus ‘Remedies against discrimination’, legal and reservation and individual focus ‘Remedies against economic exploitation’ though nationalisation of land, basic and key industry, and education.