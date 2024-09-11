A

Look, I admire my Prime Minister. I like his vision. In 2014, after a long time, the country found a prime minister who, through his speeches, reached each and every Indian. He invoked the idea of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. I share this value as I believe that we should take all people together, irrespective of their class, caste or religion.

My father was quite happy with the UPA. When I told him about joining the NDA, he scolded me and said, ‘Never repeat it again’! I didn’t say anything for another two months. I remember, it was around February 2014—when elections were round the corner—nothing was finalised as far as an alliance was concerned. We needed clarity. The other partners, like the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), started mocking us, saying we would get two and a half seats—one for my father, one for my uncle and half for me! So, it was pretty humiliating. We used to meet Soniaji often. She told us to meet Rahulji as well. But that never happened...