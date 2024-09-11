National

Outlook Talks: Union Minister Chirag Paswan in Conversation with Editor Chinki Sinha and Assistant Editor Abhik Bhattacharya

In 2020-21 after the death of Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan, followed by the division in Lok Janashakti Party (LJP), people started writing political obituaries of Chirag Paswan. But within three years, the wheels took a different turn. He is now not only a Union Minister with 5 MPs; he has already left his mark in Indian politics through his outspoken nature and political convictions. In a conversation with Outlook’s Editor Chinki Sinha and Abhik Bhattacharya, he shares his views on different things ranging from the creamy layer debate to the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.