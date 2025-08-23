India To Be 3rd-Largest Economy Soon, Says PM Modi

At the World Leaders Forum, Modi pledged next-gen GST reforms before Diwali, urged private R&D investment, and said strong fundamentals are driving India toward developed nation status by 2047.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
PM Modi
PM Modi Says India Poised To Become World's 3rd Largest Economy
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PM Modi said India will soon become the world’s 3rd-largest economy, with reforms aimed at making it a developed nation by 2047.

  • He announced that next-gen GST reforms will be completed before Diwali to cut prices and simplify laws, while urging private R&D investment in new tech sectors.

  • Citing strong fundamentals, Modi highlighted low inflation, reduced fiscal deficit, robust forex reserves, record job additions, and rising domestic market participation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India's economy would soon rank third in the world and that the government would keep implementing reforms to turn the country into a developed one by 2047.

According to PTI, before this Diwali, Modi promised, the next-generation GST reform process would be finished.  It will lower prices and simplify the GST law.

The prime minister requested more funding from the private sector for research and development in a number of areas, such as biotechnology, new materials, battery storage, sustainable energy, and quantum technologies.

Speaking at the Economic Times World Leaders Forum, the Prime Minister said India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world today.

"We are soon going to become the third-largest economy in the world. Experts are saying that India's contribution to the world's growth is going to be around 20 per cent very soon," he noted.

According to Modi, the macroeconomic stability over the past ten years is what has allowed the Indian economy to thrive and remain resilient.

PTI reported that regarding important economic factors, the prime minister stated that despite the COVID pandemic's hurdles, India's fiscal deficit has been lowered to 4.4 per cent.

He noted that Indian businesses are raising unprecedented amounts of money from the stock markets. He said that banks are now much stronger, that interest rates are low, that inflation is quite low, and that the current account deficit is under control. He also mentioned that foreign exchange reserves are robust.

According to the Prime Minister, thousands of crores are invested in the capital market each month by thousands of local investors using SIPs.

Strong economic foundations have a beneficial effect everywhere, he continued.

Modi pointed out that the most formal jobs ever added in a single month—22 lakh—were reported in the most recent June EPFO data.

This is the lowest amount of retail inflation since 2017.

"For us, reforms are neither a compulsion nor crisis-driven, but a matter of commitment and conviction," he said.

Modi said the government evaluates and assesses each sector in a holistic manner before undertaking a series of reforms.

The Prime Minister said that during the just concluded Mosnoon session of parliament, the government continued with reforms despite disruptions caused by the Opposition parties.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. What 'Eventually Got To' Ravichandran Ashwin? India Legend Reveals Reasons For Sudden Retirement

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Squad, Says “At Least 3 Players Will Be Changed”

  3. MS Dhoni’s Army-Inspired Hummer Roars Through Ranchi, Fans Can’t Stop Talking - Watch Video

  4. USA Cricket Terminates Agreement With ACE Amid Dispute Over MLC Commitments

  5. England Vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Marco Jansen Return As Proteas Name Squads For ENG Tour

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Women's Singles Preview: America's Time To Shine At Flushing Meadows?

  2. US Open Men's Singles Preview: Can Anyone Break Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz's Dominance?

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Aiming To Emulate Serena Williams In US Open Title Defence

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  5. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Patna: Eight Killed, More Injured, After Truck Collides With Minivan

  2. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  3. Trump Nominates Sergio Gor As US Ambassador To India

  4. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala

  5. Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  3. Trump Nominates Sergio Gor As US Ambassador To India

  4. Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

  5. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala