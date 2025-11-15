On This Day: From Tendulkar’s Debut To Kohli’s 50th ODI Century – How November 15 Shaped Indian Cricket

On this day, November 15, Sachin Tendulkar made his debut in 1989, played his final international match in 2013, and Virat Kohli broke Tendulkar’s ODI century record in 2023
Sachin Tendulkar scored 34,357 international runs, including 100 centuries, over a 24-year career
Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI century on the same date in 2023 at Wankhede Stadium, linking two generations
On November 15, Indian cricket witnessed milestones of every kind across different years, moments that have changed the course of the game, from the fearless debut of the God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, to his farewell, and the rise of the King of Cricket, Virat Kohli.
This date symbolizes the passing of the baton, connecting generations and celebrating moments that have defined India’s cricketing journey.
It all began in 1989, when a 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut against Pakistan in Karachi. Facing a fiery bowling attack that included fellow debutant Waqar Younis, Tendulkar endured a dramatic start, a bouncer struck him on the nose, but he refused treatment and continued to bat, scoring 15 runs off 24 balls with two boundaries.
That brief innings, modest in numbers but monumental in spirit, hinted at the courage and skill that would guide him through a 24-year-long career.
Tendulkar’s career became the benchmark for excellence. He amassed 34,357 international runs, including 15,921 in Tests, and became the first cricketer to reach 100 international centuries. In a poetic symmetry, his final international match also came on November 15, 2013, bringing full circle a journey that inspired millions.
The BCCI commemorated these milestones in a tweet:
Virat Kohli: The 'King' Steps Up
Ten years after Tendulkar’s farewell, November 15, 2023, witnessed another historic moment. During the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Virat Kohli, the King of Cricket, scored his 50th ODI century, surpassing Tendulkar’s record.
He reached the milestone in 106 balls, striking eight fours and a six, completing it with a couple off Lockie Ferguson. That it happened at Tendulkar’s home ground added a poetic touch, connecting the eras of two cricketing greats.
November 15 now stands as more than just a date on the calendar. It celebrates courage, consistency, and the relentless pursuit of greatness.
From Tendulkar’s fearless debut and his final appearance to Kohli’s record-breaking century, the day connects generations, illustrating how Indian cricket evolves while honoring its legends.