Morocco 1-0 Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Atlas Lions Ahead Through Brahim Diaz's Penalty

Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 50'|MAR 1-0 MAL
We are back underway for the 2nd half of this match.
Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Half-Time|MAR 1-0 MAL
Morocco's relentless pressure was paid off during the added time for the first time through a penalty kick. After addition of 3 minutes, Mali's Diaby was shown a yellow card for his challenge on Brahim Diaz and after a VAR check, a penalty was awarded.
And Brahim Diaz made no mistake from the spot.
Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 41'|MAR 0-0 MAL
Kylian Mbappe is in the house to support Morocco in their AFCON match against Mali. The Frenchman is great friends with Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi who shares a special bond with Mbappe since their PSG days.
Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 35'|MAR 0-0 MAL
Morocco will need some reinforcements to come on in the 2nd half as it has been absolutely rusty so far. They are not looking like the side that defeated Comoro a couple of days ago.
Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 29'|MAR 0-0 MAL
Some great defensive display from Mali at the moment as the usually free flowing Moroccan attack is looking colorless today.
Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 18'|MAR 0-0 MAL
Brahim Diaz is looking like a real big threat for the Eagles tonight. Mali are not looking that effective as the game has started to build up now.
As expected, Morocco are off to a cracking start here as they move forward with intent. Brahim Diaz is looking lively tonight and he has already atttempted a shot ion the opening 8 minutes or so.
Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Kick-Off
And we are underway for the first-half between Morocco and Mali. It should be an easy win for the Atlas Lions.
Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
Morocco Vs Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26 can be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.
Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Formations
Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Eagles Playing XI
Starters: Diarra, Coulibaly, Camara, Dieng, Diaby, Gassama, L. Coulibaly, Bissouma, Doumbia, Sinayoko and Sangare
Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Atlas Lions Playing XI
Starters: Bounou (C/GK), Mazraoui, Amrabat, Aguerd, Ounahi, Diaz, Saibari, El Yamiq, El Kaabi, El Aynaoui and Salah Eddine
Notably, star right-back Achraf Hakimi starts on the bench tonight.
Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Update From Zambia Vs Comoros
Zambia and Comoros are currently locked 0-0 in a Group A clash of the Africa Cup of Nations. Earlier today, Mohamed Salah scored as Egypt edged past South Africa 1-0 to all but reach the knockout stage from Group B. Salah, who secured the Pharaohs’ opening win with a stoppage-time strike against Zimbabwe on Monday, did it again in Agadir.
Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: The Moroccans Have Arrived
Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Welcome
Welcome. This is the start of our live blog of the match between Morocco and Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations 2025.