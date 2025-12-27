Morocco 1-0 Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Atlas Lions Ahead Through Brahim Diaz's Penalty

Morocco Vs Comoros Live Score, AFCON 2025: Achraf Hakimi-Led Atlas Lions Face Coelacanths In Opener Photo: FIFA

Hello folks. Welcome to our live coverage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Host nation Morocco are up front against Mali in a Group A encounter at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Following a convincing 2-0 opening win against Comoros, which was highlighted by Ayoub El Kaabi’s stunning overhead kick, the Atlas Lions are looking to secure their spot in the knockout stages with a second consecutive victory. The Eagles of Mali, however, arrive with everything to play for after a frustrating 1-1 draw with Zambia. While Morocco remains the tournament favorite, the potential return of Mali’s midfield anchor Yves Bissouma could change the complexion of the game. Follow along for live scores, team news, and more.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Dec 2025, 02:42:12 am IST Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 50'|MAR 1-0 MAL We are back underway for the 2nd half of this match.

27 Dec 2025, 02:25:10 am IST Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Half-Time|MAR 1-0 MAL Morocco's relentless pressure was paid off during the added time for the first time through a penalty kick. After addition of 3 minutes, Mali's Diaby was shown a yellow card for his challenge on Brahim Diaz and after a VAR check, a penalty was awarded. And Brahim Diaz made no mistake from the spot.

27 Dec 2025, 02:12:23 am IST Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 41'|MAR 0-0 MAL Kylian Mbappe is in the house to support Morocco in their AFCON match against Mali. The Frenchman is great friends with Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi who shares a special bond with Mbappe since their PSG days. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAZN Football (@daznfootball)

27 Dec 2025, 02:05:11 am IST Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 35'|MAR 0-0 MAL Morocco will need some reinforcements to come on in the 2nd half as it has been absolutely rusty so far. They are not looking like the side that defeated Comoro a couple of days ago.

27 Dec 2025, 01:58:56 am IST Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 29'|MAR 0-0 MAL Some great defensive display from Mali at the moment as the usually free flowing Moroccan attack is looking colorless today.

27 Dec 2025, 01:48:35 am IST Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 18'|MAR 0-0 MAL Brahim Diaz is looking like a real big threat for the Eagles tonight. Mali are not looking that effective as the game has started to build up now.

27 Dec 2025, 01:39:24 am IST As expected, Morocco are off to a cracking start here as they move forward with intent. Brahim Diaz is looking lively tonight and he has already atttempted a shot ion the opening 8 minutes or so.

27 Dec 2025, 01:31:38 am IST Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Kick-Off And we are underway for the first-half between Morocco and Mali. It should be an easy win for the Atlas Lions.

27 Dec 2025, 12:47:06 am IST Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Formations Morocco's formation against Mali Google Mali's formation against Morocco Google

27 Dec 2025, 12:41:16 am IST Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Eagles Playing XI Starters: Diarra, Coulibaly, Camara, Dieng, Diaby, Gassama, L. Coulibaly, Bissouma, Doumbia, Sinayoko and Sangare

27 Dec 2025, 12:41:16 am IST Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Atlas Lions Playing XI Starters: Bounou (C/GK), Mazraoui, Amrabat, Aguerd, Ounahi, Diaz, Saibari, El Yamiq, El Kaabi, El Aynaoui and Salah Eddine Notably, star right-back Achraf Hakimi starts on the bench tonight.

27 Dec 2025, 12:34:51 am IST Morocco Vs Mali LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Update From Zambia Vs Comoros Zambia and Comoros are currently locked 0-0 in a Group A clash of the Africa Cup of Nations. Earlier today, Mohamed Salah scored as Egypt edged past South Africa 1-0 to all but reach the knockout stage from Group B. Salah, who secured the Pharaohs’ opening win with a stoppage-time strike against Zimbabwe on Monday, did it again in Agadir.

