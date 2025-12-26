Zambia Vs Comoros LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: The Chipolopolo Go Up Against Les Coelacanthes In Enticing Clash

Image used for representative purposes. AP/Petr David Josek
Hello and welcome to tonight's fixture of the AFCON 2025-26 between Zambia against Comoros national football team for their second group stage clash of the 2025 AFCON. This is going to be an interesting contest, which will take place at the Mohamed V Stadium. Patson Daka will be Zambia's star player against a Comoros side that will be eager to impress. Catch the live scores and play-by-play updates of the Zambia Vs Comoros, AFCON 2025 clash, right here
LIVE UPDATES
Zambia against Comoros Live Score, AFCON 2025: H2H
Total matches: 5
Zambia won: 2
Comoros won: 2
Draws: 1
Zambia against Comoros Live Score, AFCON 2025: Match Details