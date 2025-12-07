India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Stats Highlights: Check IND Vs SA Facts And Figures

The India vs South Africa 2025 ODI series produced some extraordinary, almost unbelievable statistics. Here's a look at a few of them

IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Virat Kohli
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • IND beat SA by 9 wickets in the third ODI to clinch series 2-1

  • Virat Kohli produced yet another match-winning display

  • The focus now shifts to the T20Is

India gained their revenge over South Africa for their Test series defeat, by beating the Proteas in the third and final ODI by nine wickets and clinch the three-match series 2-1, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The Men In Blue now shift their focus on the T20Is.

KL Rahul finally won the toss in the third game and opted to bowl against South Africa with the visitors losing an early wicket in the form of Ryan Rickleton. However skipper Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock did stitch a partnership but India kept plucking away wickets.

Despite De Kock's century, the Proteas could not gain advantage of it and post only 270 in 47.5 overs. In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma made light of the SA bowling, with the latter falling in the run-chase.

Virat Kohli then joined Jaiswal at the crease as the duo chased down the score in 39.5 overs to clinch the series.

India Clinch Series With Virat Kohli Paving The Way

63 - India vs South Africa ODI 2025 series produced as many maximums with only the 2021 series against England producing 71 sixes in a three-match bilateral series.

Virat Kohli's last four ODI knocks have seen him hit two centuries and as many fifties. The veteran batter is in purple patch right now and shows his questions around his ODI future is too early to talk.

11 - Player of the Series Awards for Kohli. The Delhi-born batter is three awards away from overtaking the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who sits at the top with 14.

6 - The IND vs SA series produced six individual hundreds, for either sides in a three-match bilateral ODI series. Only the South Africa vs Zimbabwe series produced more (7).

6 - The IND vs SA series produced six individual hundreds, for either sides in a three-match bilateral ODI series. Only the South Africa vs Zimbabwe series produced more (7).

