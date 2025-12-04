India Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Bags Yet Another Half-Century In Raipur

Together with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who himself posted a fifty in 52 balls, Kohli has revived the Indian innings with an unbeaten 100-run stand for the second wicket

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa 2nd odi Cricket-Virat Kohli
India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
info_icon
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli raced to yet another half-century against SA in Raipur on Wednesday

  • Kohli has revived the Indian innings with an unbeaten 100-run stand with Ruturaj Gaikwad

  • The 37-year-old had scored a century in the 1st ODI in Ranchi

Vintage Virat Kohli raced to yet another half-century, third on the trot, as India reached 158/2 at the halfway mark of their innings in the 2nd ODI against South Africa at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on Wednesday (December 3, 2025).

Having already taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, thanks to a 17-run win in Raipur, the former captain's fine run augurs well for India. Together with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who himself posted a fifty in 52 balls, Kohli has revived the Indian innings with an unbeaten 100-run stand for the third wicket.

Carrying on from Ranchi, where he scored 135 off 120, Kohli reached the mini-milestone with a single off the third ball in the 25th over, bowled by Lungi Ngidi. In the third and final ODI against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground, the 37-year-old played an unbeaten knock of 74 runs off 81. Chasing a 237-run target, India cantered to a nine-wicket win with 69 balls to spare. Rohit Sharma (121 off 125) and Kohli stitched an unbroken 168-run stand for the second wicket.

ALSO READ | IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score

As per Cricbuzz, Kohli now has 13 different streaks of three or more consecutive innings of 50-plus scores in ODIs, and the next best is 11 by Rohit Sharma, followed by 10 for Sachin Tendulkar.

Rohit, who scored 57 in Ranchi, managed only 14 off eight balls in the second ODI, falling to Nandre Burger. Kohli, however, looked prime for a record-extending 53rd ODI ton.

Meanwhile, India's misfortune at the toss showed no signs of easing. KL Rahul flipped the coin, and South Africa's returning skipper Temba Bavuma called correctly and asked the hosts to set a target, again.

For the Men in Blue, it was yet another frustrating moment in a long sequence of unfavourable coin flips, this being the 20th occasion -- unchanged regardless of who happens to be at the toss.

India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

Published At:
