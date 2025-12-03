India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Aiden Markram Smashes Maiden One-Day Ton As Opener In Raipur

Aiden Markram smashes 4th ODI century in the 2nd one-day against India
This was Markram's maiden ODI ton as an opening batter
Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad also scored centuries earlier in the match
South African opening batter Aiden Markram has scored a sensational century to help his side get closer to the mammoth target of 359 to win the 2nd ODI against India and level the series 1-1 here at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh international stadium in Raipur.
Markram, who was the stand-in captain in the 1st ODI at Ranchi, got to his century off 88 balls. He is looking well on-course to cancel the knocks from the bats of Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad who smashed 102 and 105 respectively in the 1st innings.
The Proteas were off to a rather slow start when they initiated the chase. Quinton de Kock was on his way back in the 5th over for just 8 runs before skipper Temba Bavuma walked in with intent to steady the ship and lay the foundation for a successful chase.
The resilient Bavuma stitched a 101-run partnership with Aiden Markram before getting out for 46 runs off 48. He was replaced by Matthew Breetzke, who had smashed 72 runs in the series opener, a couple of days ago.
Aiden Markram's tremendous knock came to an end in the final delivery of the 30th over bowled by Harshit Rana. The right-hander was disappointed while on his way back to the pavilion, but he did his job perfectly and departed for 110 off 98.
Virat Kohli And Ruturaj Gaikwad Starred In 1st Innings
Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad had set the stage on fire with their full-centuries in the 1st innings. The duo, before getting out for scores of 102 and 105 respectively, had stitched a 100+ run partnership to lay the foundation for a 300 plus total.
Skipper KL Rahul came in handy with his 66 off 43 while Ravindra Jadeja scored a quickfire 24 off 27.