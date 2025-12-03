India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Aiden Markram Smashes Maiden One-Day Ton As Opener In Raipur

Raipur: South Africa's Aiden Markram, front, and captain Temba Bavuma run between the wickets during the second ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

