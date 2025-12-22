Bihar Weekly Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Tightens Grip, Orange Alert Issued

The IMD has issued a seven-day cold wave alert for Bihar, predicting dense fog and plunging temperatures starting December 22. An orange alert is in place for 24 districts as visibility drops and chill intensifies.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Bihar Weekly Weather Forecast
• Orange alert for dense fog and cold day conditions in 24 districts.

• Dense to very dense fog expected in Patna, Gaya, and northern districts till Dec 24.

• Minimums likely to hover between 8°C and 10°C; severe cold expected after Dec 22.

• Dry weather with sunny days but persistent chill; no significant rain predicted.

Bihar is bracing for a harsh winter week as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive seven-day alert starting December 22, 2025. A cold wave is set to tighten its grip across the state, with both day and night temperatures expected to drop significantly. The IMD has placed 24 districts under an orange alert, warning of dense fog and “cold day” conditions that could disrupt daily life and transportation. While brief spells of sunshine may occur, the icy northwesterly winds will keep the chill factor high throughout the week. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions as visibility is expected to be poor during early mornings and late nights.

Bihar Weekly Weather Forecast (Dec 22–28)

The upcoming week will be characterized by a steady drop in temperatures and persistent fog.

  • December 22–24: Dense to very dense fog is likely in isolated pockets of northern and south-western Bihar. “Cold day” conditions are expected where maximum temperatures will remain markedly below normal.

  • December 25–28: Clear skies are predicted for most days, but the cold wave will intensify. Minimum temperatures in districts like Saran, Bhagalpur, Buxar, Gaya, and East Champaran are forecast to hover between 8°C and 10°C.

Rainfall: The week is expected to remain largely dry, with near-zero chances of precipitation, ensuring that the cold remains dry and biting.

Patna and Major Cities Weather Update

Key cities across Bihar will see a similar pattern of foggy mornings, cool days, and increasingly cold nights, with local variations in minimum temperatures and visibility affecting daily routines and travel plans.

  • Patna: The capital city will see dense fog during mornings and nights. Daytime temperatures will average around 25°C, but the nights will be chilly at around 12–14°C. Sunshine will be limited by the morning fog layer.

  • Gaya & Bhagalpur: These regions are expected to be among the coldest, with minimum temperatures potentially dipping to 8°C. Dense fog will likely affect visibility on highways connecting these cities.

  • Muzaffarpur: The forecast indicates mostly sunny days after morning fog clears, with highs of 24–25°C and lows around 10°C (50°F).

An aerial view shows the city enveloped in dense fog on a cold winter morning, in Prayagraj. - | Photo: PTI
IMD Weather Alert for Bihar

The IMD has specifically warned of “severe cold wave conditions” in parts of Bihar after December 22.

Moderate to dense fog is predicted for West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Rohtas, Madhubani, Kishanganj, Jamui, Banka, and Bhagalpur.

The combination of low temperatures and fog is expected to impact rail and road traffic, with potential delays in train schedules and hazardous driving conditions on highways.

