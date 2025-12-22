Bihar Weekly Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Tightens Grip, Orange Alert Issued

Bihar Weekly Weather Forecast (Dec 22–28)

The upcoming week will be characterized by a steady drop in temperatures and persistent fog.

December 22–24: Dense to very dense fog is likely in isolated pockets of northern and south-western Bihar. “Cold day” conditions are expected where maximum temperatures will remain markedly below normal.

December 25–28: Clear skies are predicted for most days, but the cold wave will intensify. Minimum temperatures in districts like Saran, Bhagalpur, Buxar, Gaya, and East Champaran are forecast to hover between 8°C and 10°C.

Rainfall: The week is expected to remain largely dry, with near-zero chances of precipitation, ensuring that the cold remains dry and biting.