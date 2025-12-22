UP Weather Today: Cold Day Conditions Persist, Dense Fog Disrupts Travel in Major Cities

• Cold Day Alert: Issued for 10 districts including Kanpur, Ayodhya, and Bareilly.
• Dense Fog: Orange alert for Prayagraj; visibility drops to zero in Agra and Kanpur.
• Temperature: Kanpur records lowest minimum at 6.4°C; Bareilly coldest day at 13.2°C.
• Transport Impact: Flights and trains delayed due to low visibility across the state.
• Forecast: Relief likely in 24 hours due to western disturbance, followed by a dip again.
Uttar Pradesh is experiencing a harsh winter spell today, December 22, 2025, with biting cold winds and thick fog disrupting daily life across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “Cold Day” alert for 10 districts, including Kanpur, Ayodhya, and Moradabad, where day temperatures have significantly dropped. A blanket of dense to very dense fog has engulfed major cities like Lucknow, Agra, and Prayagraj, reducing visibility to near zero in some areas and affecting transportation services. While the IMD predicts a slight rise in temperatures over the next two days due to an approaching western disturbance, the immediate forecast warns of continued chill and foggy mornings.
Weather Update in Major Cities:
• Lucknow: The state capital is experiencing a hazy and cool day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach only 18°C, while the minimum will dip to around 8°C. The air quality is flagged as “very unhealthy,” posing risks for outdoor activities.
• Kanpur: Dense fog enveloped the city in the early hours, disrupting morning traffic. The day is expected to be sunny but cool, with a maximum temperature of 25°C and a minimum of 13°C.
• Agra: The Taj City also reported zero visibility, making it hazardous for commuters. The day is expected to remain partly sunny but cool, with temperatures ranging between 10°C and 18°C.
• Ayodhya & Varanasi: Ayodhya recorded a low of 7.5°C and is observing “severe cold day” conditions. Varanasi is similarly affected, with maximum temperatures struggling to rise, keeping the day extremely chilly.
• Prayagraj: An orange alert for very dense fog has been issued for Prayagraj, where visibility also dropped to zero. The maximum temperature here was recorded at 20°C.
• Bareilly: Bareilly recorded the coldest day in the state with a maximum temperature of just 13.2°C, which is 8.3 degrees below normal. The district is witnessing severe cold day conditions.
• Gorakhpur: This eastern UP city is among the worst hit by fog, with visibility dropping to zero at times. Rail traffic passing through this division has seen significant delays.