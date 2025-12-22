UP Weather Today: Cold Day Conditions Persist, Dense Fog Disrupts Travel in Major Cities

Uttar Pradesh faces severe cold wave conditions today, with “Cold Day” alerts issued for several districts. Dense fog has significantly reduced visibility, impacting flights and trains across the region.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Weather: Fog in Prayagraj
An aerial view shows the city enveloped in dense fog on a cold winter morning, in Prayagraj. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

• Cold Day Alert: Issued for 10 districts including Kanpur, Ayodhya, and Bareilly.

• Dense Fog: Orange alert for Prayagraj; visibility drops to zero in Agra and Kanpur.

• Temperature: Kanpur records lowest minimum at 6.4°C; Bareilly coldest day at 13.2°C.

• Transport Impact: Flights and trains delayed due to low visibility across the state.

• Forecast: Relief likely in 24 hours due to western disturbance, followed by a dip again.

Uttar Pradesh is experiencing a harsh winter spell today, December 22, 2025, with biting cold winds and thick fog disrupting daily life across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “Cold Day” alert for 10 districts, including Kanpur, Ayodhya, and Moradabad, where day temperatures have significantly dropped. A blanket of dense to very dense fog has engulfed major cities like Lucknow, Agra, and Prayagraj, reducing visibility to near zero in some areas and affecting transportation services. While the IMD predicts a slight rise in temperatures over the next two days due to an approaching western disturbance, the immediate forecast warns of continued chill and foggy mornings.

Weather Update in Major Cities:

• Lucknow: The state capital is experiencing a hazy and cool day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach only 18°C, while the minimum will dip to around 8°C. The air quality is flagged as “very unhealthy,” posing risks for outdoor activities.

• Kanpur: Dense fog enveloped the city in the early hours, disrupting morning traffic. The day is expected to be sunny but cool, with a maximum temperature of 25°C and a minimum of 13°C.

• Agra: The Taj City also reported zero visibility, making it hazardous for commuters. The day is expected to remain partly sunny but cool, with temperatures ranging between 10°C and 18°C.

Related Content
Related Content

• Ayodhya & Varanasi: Ayodhya recorded a low of 7.5°C and is observing “severe cold day” conditions. Varanasi is similarly affected, with maximum temperatures struggling to rise, keeping the day extremely chilly.

• Prayagraj: An orange alert for very dense fog has been issued for Prayagraj, where visibility also dropped to zero. The maximum temperature here was recorded at 20°C.

• Bareilly: Bareilly recorded the coldest day in the state with a maximum temperature of just 13.2°C, which is 8.3 degrees below normal. The district is witnessing severe cold day conditions.

• Gorakhpur: This eastern UP city is among the worst hit by fog, with visibility dropping to zero at times. Rail traffic passing through this division has seen significant delays.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Chief Selector Aaqib Javed Admits Replicating India's White-Ball Blueprint For Success

  2. Ashes 2025-26: Pat Cummins Hails Australia's Response To Setbacks Following Series Victory

  3. ‘Ashes Is Alive’: Australia’s Whitewash Title Defence Sparks Strong Social Media Reactions

  4. The Ashes 2025-26: England’s Bazball Gamble Falters As Australia Seal Ashes Whitewash

  5. Who Is Sameer Minhas? Meet Pakistan Colts Opener Who Toyed With Indian Bowling In U19 Asia Cup Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. Beyond Binary: Bahujan Has Its Own Ideological Enchantment

  3. Local Body Polls: From Kasaragod To Malappuram, A Decisive UDF Surge Reshapes North Kerala

  4. President Murmu Gives Assent To VB-G RAM G Bill

  5. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  2. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Hit UAE: Flights Cancelled, Road Traffic Disrupted

  5. Imran Khan, Wife Receive 17 Years In Toshakhana 2 Corruption Case, Calls For Protests

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser

  2. The Missing Women Trope: Dismantling Indian Crime Dramas’ Obsession With Valorising The Police

  3. Aston Villa Vs Manchester United Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Morgan Rogers's Brace Sees AVFC Beat MUFC

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Women To Enter 4000-Run Club In T20I Cricket

  5. The Deadly Theatre: Outlook Bears Witness To War

  6. Jungle Raj: Outlook’s Chronicle of Violence, Justice and Resistance

  7. James Ransone, The Wire And It: Chapter Two Actor, Passes Away At 46

  8. Tejashwi Missing Campaign Reaches Fever Pitch: Is He Evading The Media After Poll Drubbing?