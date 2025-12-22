UP Weather Today: Cold Day Conditions Persist, Dense Fog Disrupts Travel in Major Cities

Uttar Pradesh is experiencing a harsh winter spell today, December 22, 2025, with biting cold winds and thick fog disrupting daily life across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “Cold Day” alert for 10 districts, including Kanpur, Ayodhya, and Moradabad, where day temperatures have significantly dropped. A blanket of dense to very dense fog has engulfed major cities like Lucknow, Agra, and Prayagraj, reducing visibility to near zero in some areas and affecting transportation services. While the IMD predicts a slight rise in temperatures over the next two days due to an approaching western disturbance, the immediate forecast warns of continued chill and foggy mornings.