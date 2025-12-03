IND Vs SA, 2nd ODI: India Post Dew-Proof Total Against South Africa In Raipur

India’s Virat Kohli, right, and Ruturaj Gaikwad run between the wickets during the second ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India’s Virat Kohli, right, and Ruturaj Gaikwad run between the wickets during the second ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil