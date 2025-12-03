IND Vs SA, 2nd ODI: India Post Dew-Proof Total Against South Africa In Raipur

India posted a dew-proof total by amassing 358/5 in the 2nd ODI
SA, evidently, boast a batting line-up capable of chasing down any target
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli registered hundreds
India posted a dew-proof total by amassing 358/5, in the words of ESPNcricinfo, in the second ODI against South Africa at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on Wednesday (December 3, 2025).
Asked to set a target by returning South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, India lost both openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal (22 off 28) and Rohit Sharma (14 off 8) early, falling to the Proteas pace pair of Marco Jansen and Nandre Burger, respectively, inside 10 overs.
But a vintage Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad stitched a second-wicket stand worth more than 150 runs, at the time of filing the report. And India's target has pushed towards 350-plus total, especially considering the nature of Day-Night affairs in this part of the world.
As witnessed in the first India vs South Africa ODI in Ranchi, India struggled to defend 349/8 with dew playing a role in the chase. The hosts managed to pull off a thrilling 17-run win, but it was a close game, and a few mishits or boundaries could have altered the result. South Africa, evidently, boast a batting line-up capable of chasing down any target. Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch, both all-rounders, hit 70 and 67, respectively, in that failed chase.
Having already taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, thanks to a 17-run win in Raipur, the former captain's fine run augurs well for India. Together with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who himself registered a 77-ball century, and Kohli, revived the Indian innings with an unbeaten 100-plus stand for the second wicket.
However, in the only men's ODI match played at the venue, India dismissed New Zealand for 108 all out in 34.3 overs with a four-pronged pace attack, featuring Mohammed Shami, Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Hardik Pandya, doing the damage. India, then chased the target down in 20.1 overs for an eight-wicket win.
And today, the conditions have proved vastly different.
Meanwhile, India's misfortune at the toss showed no signs of easing. KL Rahul flipped the coin, and South Africa's returning skipper Temba Bavuma called correctly and asked the hosts to set a target, again.
For the Men in Blue, it was yet another frustrating moment in a long sequence of unfavourable coin flips, this being the 20th occasion -- unchanged regardless of who happens to be at the toss.
India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs
India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.
South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.