Jharkhand CM Hemant Inaugurates Free JEE, NEET Coaching Institute For Tribal Students

Hemant Soren inaugurated a free JEE and NEET coaching institute for Scheduled Tribe students in Ranchi.
The institute will train 300 selected students, including 168 girls, under a PPP with Motion Education.
The government also highlighted scholarships, education loans and district-level libraries for students.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday inaugurated a free coaching institute for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students preparing for engineering and medical entrance examinations, marking a new state-backed intervention aimed at widening access to competitive education, according to PTI.
“A new chapter has been added to uplift our upcoming generation. This institute will help tribal students crack competitive examinations in medical and engineering fields,” Soren said while inaugurating the facility.
The institute is being run through a public-private partnership (PPP) with Motion Education. A total of 300 students have been selected for the first batch, including 168 girls, officials said, according to PTI.
The chief minister urged the welfare department and the private agency to consider starting an additional batch for meritorious students who failed to qualify in the eligibility test for admission to the institute.
Soren said the state government is implementing multiple schemes to support the education of poor, deprived and tribal students. “We are running the Savitribai Phule scheme for girl students. Around 30 students are being provided pre- and post-matric scholarships, and 80 Chief Minister Schools of Excellence have been started on a par with private schools. Another 100 such schools are in the pipeline,” he said.
He also said students could avail education loans of up to Rs 15 lakh under the Guruji Students Credit Card scheme at a nominal interest rate of four per cent.
“The government has also decided to open a library in each district where all kinds of study materials will be available. Besides, we are also providing the facility of e-library,” the chief minister said.
Earlier in the day, Soren unveiled a life-size statue of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren at the institute campus and paid floral tributes.
Former chief minister Shibu Soren died on August 4 while undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. He was 81, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)