Shai Hope: Why Is West Indies Cricketer Trending Today? Explained

Chasing a mammoth 462-run target in the fourth innings, the Windies were dismissed for 138 all out just after Tea on Day 5. It marked the final outing for both teams this year, and the Windies will return home after a brutal tour of New Zealand, wherein they lost all three legs: 1-3 in T20Is (five matches), 3-0 in ODIs (three), and 2-0 (three).