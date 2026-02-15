Nepal Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: WI Elect To Bowl First In Mumbai - Check Playing XIs

NEP to bat first against WI in a must-win game for the Rhinos
West Indies are undefeated in their group
A defeat today could end NEP's journey at the T20 WC
In today's match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 features Shai Hope-led West Indies up against Rohit Paudel’s Nepal in the Group C fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, in the first game of the triple-header.
WI are so far undefeated in the tournament, having beaten Scotland by 35 runs and England by 30 runs in their two league games in Kolkata and Mumbai, respectively. They sit on top of the points table with four points from two games.
As for the Rhinos, they put an inspired fight against England but lost the game by just four runs. However, they were convincingly beaten by Italy, at the same venue.
Nepal Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field.
Nepal Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.
Nepal Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
The Nepal Vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network from 11 AM IST. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.