West Indies Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Windies Win By 42 Runs To Finish As Group C Toppers

Captain Shai Hope top-scored with a 46-ball 75 before his bowlers did what was expected of them as West Indies defeated Italy by 42 runs to head to the Super Eights of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as group toppers in Kolkata on Thursday (February 19). West Indies posted 165 for six in their final Group C fixture and then bundled out Italy for 123 in 18 overs at the Eden Gardens. Shamar Joseph (4/30) and Matthew Forde (3/10) were the top bowlers for the Caribbean side. Asked to bat first, West Indies were well served by Hope, who hit six fours and four sixes.

West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup Cricket match-
West Indies players celebrate after they won the T20 World Cup cricket match against Italy in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup Cricket match-Matthew Forde
West Indies' Matthew Forde, right, celebrates the wicket of Italy's Gian Piero Meade during the T20 World Cup cricket match between West Indies and Italy in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup Cricket match-Shamar Joseph
West Indies' Shamar Joseph celebrates the wicket of Italy's Grant Stewart during the T20 World Cup cricket match between West Indies and Italy in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup Cricket match-Benjamin Manenti
Italy's Benjamin Manenti bowled out by West Indies' Gudakesh Motie during the T20 World Cup cricket match between West Indies and Italy in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup Cricket match-Italys JJ Smuts
Italy's JJ Smuts plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between West Indies and Italy in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup Cricket match-Harry Manenti
Italy's Harry Manenti plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between West Indies and Italy in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup Cricket match-Matthew Forde
West Indies' Matthew Forde celebrates the wicket of Italy's Justin Mosca during the T20 World Cup cricket match between West Indies and Italy in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup Cricket match-Sherfane Rutherford
West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between West Indies and Italy in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup Cricket match-Matthew Forde
West Indies' Matthew Forde plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between West Indies and Italy in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup Cricket match-Benjamin Manenti
Italy's Benjamin Manenti, right, celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase, left, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between West Indies and Italy in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup Cricket match-Shai Hope
West Indies' captain Shai Hope hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between West Indies and Italy in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup Cricket match-Roston Chase
West Indies' Roston Chase plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between West Indies and Italy in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup Cricket match-Shai Hope
West Indies' captain Shai Hope celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between West Indies and Italy in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup Cricket match-Thomas Draca
Italy's Thomas Draca celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer during the T20 World Cup cricket match between West Indies and Italy in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup Cricket match-Shai Hope
West Indies' captain Shai Hope hits a boundary during the T20 World Cup cricket match between West Indies and Italy in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup Cricket match-
Italy players celebrate the wicket of West Indies' Brandon King during the T20 World Cup cricket match between West Indies and Italy in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
