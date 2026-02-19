West Indies Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Windies Win By 42 Runs To Finish As Group C Toppers
Captain Shai Hope top-scored with a 46-ball 75 before his bowlers did what was expected of them as West Indies defeated Italy by 42 runs to head to the Super Eights of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as group toppers in Kolkata on Thursday (February 19). West Indies posted 165 for six in their final Group C fixture and then bundled out Italy for 123 in 18 overs at the Eden Gardens. Shamar Joseph (4/30) and Matthew Forde (3/10) were the top bowlers for the Caribbean side. Asked to bat first, West Indies were well served by Hope, who hit six fours and four sixes.
