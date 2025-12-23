Tunisia Vs Uganda LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Carthage Eagles Eye Positive Start Against Cranes In Tournament Opener

Representative Image Of Tunisia football team X/CAF

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Tonight, Group C action continues at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat as the "Carthage Eagles" of Tunisia face off against Uganda's "Cranes." Tunisia enters as the heavy favorites, boasting a perfect historical record against the East African outfit. Under coach Sami Trabelsi, they rely on the creative spark of Hannibal Mejbri and the defensive stability of Ellyes Skhiri. However, Paul Put’s Uganda side arrives with momentum after a strong qualifying campaign, led by the dangerous Allan Okello and veteran keeper Denis Onyango. Stay tuned with us for every goal and key moment as the match kicks-off from 01:30AM (IST) onwards.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Dec 2025, 12:38:37 am IST Tunisia Vs Uganda Live Score, AFCON 2025: Cranes' Playing XI Starting XI: Salim Magoola (GK), Toby Sibbick, Rogers Torach, Jordan Obita, Aziz Kayondo, Khalid Aucho (C), Kenneth Semakula, Allan Okello, Rogers Mato, Steven Mukwala and Melvyn Lorenzen Substitutes: Denis Onyango, Nafian Alionzi, Isaac Muleme, Hilary Mukundane, Timothy Awany, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Ronald Ssekiganda, Baba Alhassan, Travis Mutyaba, Denis Omedi, Reagan Mpande, James Bogere, Shafik Kwikiriza, Ivan Ahimbisibwe and Uchechukwu Ikpeazu

24 Dec 2025, 12:38:37 am IST Tunisia Vs Uganda Live Score, AFCON 2025: Carthage Eagles Playing XI Starting XI: Aymen Dahmen (GK), Yan Valery, Montassar Talbi, Dylan Bronn, Ali Abdi, Ferjani Sassi, Ellyes Skhiri, Sebastian Tounekti, Hannibal Mejbri, Elias Saad and Hazem Mastouri Substitutes: Mouez Hassen, Bechir Ben Said, Ali Maaloul, Yassine Meriah, Nader Ghandri, Mortadha Ben Ouanes, Mohamed Ben Ali, Aissa Laïdouni, Hamza Rafia, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Firas Chaouat, Elias Achouri, Seifeddine Jaziri and Ismaël Gharbi

24 Dec 2025, 12:15:08 am IST Tunisia Vs Uganda Live Score, AFCON 2025: Cranes' Recent Form Under coach Paul Put, Uganda enters AFCON 2025 showing resilience but mixed results. They’ve struggled against North African giants recently, suffering a 1-0 loss to Algeria in World Cup qualifying and a friendly defeat to Morocco. However, a historic CHAN quarter-final run and strong qualifying form keep the Cranes hopeful.

24 Dec 2025, 12:03:05 am IST Tunisia Vs Uganda Live Score, AFCON 2025: Carthage Eagles' Recent Form Tunisia's recently endured major disappointment at the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar. Despite a clinical 3–0 victory over hosts Qatar in their final game, they were eliminated in the group stage as earlier setbacks against Syria Palestine left them third in Group A.

23 Dec 2025, 11:51:05 pm IST Tunisia Vs Uganda Live Score, AFCON 2025: Follow Nigeria Vs Tanzania Follow all the live action from the other group C game between Nigeria and Tanzania. The Super Eagles are leading by 1-0 at the moment at half-time in the Stade Foot Fes.

23 Dec 2025, 11:48:31 pm IST Tunisia Vs Uganda Live Score, AFCON 2025: Match Essentials Fixture: Tunisia vs. Uganda Competition: AFCON 2025, Group C Venue: Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat Time: 01:30AM (IST) onwards