Tunisia Vs Uganda LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Carthage Eagles Eye Positive Start Against Cranes In Tournament Opener

Tunisia Vs Uganda Live Score, AFCON 2025: Cranes' Playing XI
Starting XI: Salim Magoola (GK), Toby Sibbick, Rogers Torach, Jordan Obita, Aziz Kayondo, Khalid Aucho (C), Kenneth Semakula, Allan Okello, Rogers Mato, Steven Mukwala and Melvyn Lorenzen
Substitutes: Denis Onyango, Nafian Alionzi, Isaac Muleme, Hilary Mukundane, Timothy Awany, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Ronald Ssekiganda, Baba Alhassan, Travis Mutyaba, Denis Omedi, Reagan Mpande, James Bogere, Shafik Kwikiriza, Ivan Ahimbisibwe and Uchechukwu Ikpeazu
Tunisia Vs Uganda Live Score, AFCON 2025: Carthage Eagles Playing XI
Starting XI: Aymen Dahmen (GK), Yan Valery, Montassar Talbi, Dylan Bronn, Ali Abdi, Ferjani Sassi, Ellyes Skhiri, Sebastian Tounekti, Hannibal Mejbri, Elias Saad and Hazem Mastouri
Substitutes: Mouez Hassen, Bechir Ben Said, Ali Maaloul, Yassine Meriah, Nader Ghandri, Mortadha Ben Ouanes, Mohamed Ben Ali, Aissa Laïdouni, Hamza Rafia, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Firas Chaouat, Elias Achouri, Seifeddine Jaziri and Ismaël Gharbi
Tunisia Vs Uganda Live Score, AFCON 2025: Cranes' Recent Form
Under coach Paul Put, Uganda enters AFCON 2025 showing resilience but mixed results.
They’ve struggled against North African giants recently, suffering a 1-0 loss to Algeria in World Cup qualifying and a friendly defeat to Morocco. However, a historic CHAN quarter-final run and strong qualifying form keep the Cranes hopeful.
Tunisia Vs Uganda Live Score, AFCON 2025: Carthage Eagles' Recent Form
Despite a clinical 3–0 victory over hosts Qatar in their final game, they were eliminated in the group stage as earlier setbacks against Syria Palestine left them third in Group A.
Tunisia Vs Uganda Live Score, AFCON 2025: Follow Nigeria Vs Tanzania
Follow all the live action from the other group C game between Nigeria and Tanzania. The Super Eagles are leading by 1-0 at the moment at half-time in the Stade Foot Fes.
Tunisia Vs Uganda Live Score, AFCON 2025: Match Essentials
Fixture: Tunisia vs. Uganda
Competition: AFCON 2025, Group C
Venue: Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat
Time: 01:30AM (IST) onwards
Tunisia Vs Uganda Live Score, AFCON 2025: Welcome
Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage of the group C 2025 AFCON match between Tunisia and Uganda at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat. Kick-off takes place at 01:30AM (IST), so stay tuned with us for all the real-time updates, scores and more.