Tunisia Vs Uganda LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Carthage Eagles Eye Positive Start Against Cranes In Tournament Opener

Tunisia Vs Uganda LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Get the real-time updates, live scores and more from the group C match between Tunisia's Carthage Eagles and Uganda's Cranes at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, Morocco

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Tonight, Group C action continues at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat as the "Carthage Eagles" of Tunisia face off against Uganda's "Cranes." Tunisia enters as the heavy favorites, boasting a perfect historical record against the East African outfit. Under coach Sami Trabelsi, they rely on the creative spark of Hannibal Mejbri and the defensive stability of Ellyes Skhiri. However, Paul Put’s Uganda side arrives with momentum after a strong qualifying campaign, led by the dangerous Allan Okello and veteran keeper Denis Onyango. Stay tuned with us for every goal and key moment as the match kicks-off from 01:30AM (IST) onwards.
Tunisia Vs Uganda Live Score, AFCON 2025: Cranes' Playing XI 

Starting XI: Salim Magoola (GK), Toby Sibbick, Rogers Torach, Jordan Obita, Aziz Kayondo, Khalid Aucho (C), Kenneth Semakula, Allan Okello, Rogers Mato, Steven Mukwala and Melvyn Lorenzen

Substitutes: Denis Onyango, Nafian Alionzi, Isaac Muleme, Hilary Mukundane, Timothy Awany, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Ronald Ssekiganda, Baba Alhassan, Travis Mutyaba, Denis Omedi, Reagan Mpande, James Bogere, Shafik Kwikiriza, Ivan Ahimbisibwe and Uchechukwu Ikpeazu

Tunisia Vs Uganda Live Score, AFCON 2025: Carthage Eagles Playing XI 

Starting XI: Aymen Dahmen (GK), Yan Valery, Montassar Talbi, Dylan Bronn, Ali Abdi, Ferjani Sassi, Ellyes Skhiri, Sebastian Tounekti, Hannibal Mejbri, Elias Saad and Hazem Mastouri

Substitutes: Mouez Hassen, Bechir Ben Said, Ali Maaloul, Yassine Meriah, Nader Ghandri, Mortadha Ben Ouanes, Mohamed Ben Ali, Aissa Laïdouni, Hamza Rafia, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Firas Chaouat, Elias Achouri, Seifeddine Jaziri and Ismaël Gharbi

Tunisia Vs Uganda Live Score, AFCON 2025: Cranes' Recent Form 

Under coach Paul Put, Uganda enters AFCON 2025 showing resilience but mixed results.

They’ve struggled against North African giants recently, suffering a 1-0 loss to Algeria in World Cup qualifying and a friendly defeat to Morocco. However, a historic CHAN quarter-final run and strong qualifying form keep the Cranes hopeful.

Tunisia Vs Uganda Live Score, AFCON 2025: Carthage Eagles' Recent Form 

Tunisia's recently endured major disappointment at the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar.

Despite a clinical 3–0 victory over hosts Qatar in their final game, they were eliminated in the group stage as earlier setbacks against Syria Palestine left them third in Group A.

Tunisia Vs Uganda Live Score, AFCON 2025: Follow Nigeria Vs Tanzania 

Follow all the live action from the other group C game between Nigeria and Tanzania. The Super Eagles are leading by 1-0 at the moment at half-time in the Stade Foot Fes.

Tunisia Vs Uganda Live Score, AFCON 2025: Match Essentials

Fixture: Tunisia vs. Uganda

Competition: AFCON 2025, Group C

Venue: Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat

Time: 01:30AM (IST) onwards

Tunisia Vs Uganda Live Score, AFCON 2025: Welcome

Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage of the group C 2025 AFCON match between Tunisia and Uganda at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat. Kick-off takes place at 01:30AM (IST), so stay tuned with us for all the real-time updates, scores and more.

